A feel- good skillet dinner starring salmon

(THE WASHINGTON POST) - This skillet dinner is the kind of recipe everyone should have tucked in his back pocket. It is simple cooking at its best – a one-pan meal that is nearly effortless to prepare, made with everyday ingredients that come together quickly. You can summon the energy to make it even when you come home feeling too tired to cook. The pay-off in flavour, beauty and satisfaction is a windfall.

To make it, saute chopped shallot (or onion, if you prefer) and summer squash in a large skillet; add a can of white beans, water and then big chunks of fresh salmon, grape tomatoes, tarragon and lemon zest. In about five minutes, the fish is cooked, the vegetables and beans are tender, and, with a final squeeze of lemon juice, the whole dish is infused with the flavor and fragrance of the citrus and herb seasonings.

The meal has a summery feel, with summer squash, tomatoes and herbs at their peak this time of year, but the ingredients are available year-round, making it an anytime pleasure.

Lemon-Tarragon Salmon and White Bean Skillet

YIELD: 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 Tbs olive oil

1/4 cup chopped shallot

1 medium zucchini, cut into 1.2cm dice

One 425g can no-salt-added cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup water

570g skinless salmon fillet, cut into 2.5cm chunks

1 cup grape tomatoes, each cut in half

1 Tbs coarsely chopped fresh tarragon leaves

1 tsp finely grated lemon zest and 2 Tbs fresh lemon juice (from 1/2 lemon)

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

METHOD:

Heat the oil in a large, deep skillet over medium heat. Once the oil shimmers, stir in the shallot; cook for about one minute, until softened.

Add the zucchini and cook for one minute, then add the beans and water. Once the mixture is bubbling at the edges, add the salmon, tomatoes, tarragon, lemon zest, salt and pepper, stirring gently to incorporate. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and cook for about four minutes, stirring gently once or twice, until the salmon is just opaque and the vegetables are tender.

Drizzle with the lemon juice and serve.