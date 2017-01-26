7 last-minute CNY dishes and snacks to purchase

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - The Year of the Rooster begins on Saturday.

If you are scrambling, here are some favourites you can still order.

Everything from cakes and cookies, to yusheng and fortune pots.

1. The Auspicious Golden Pineapple

This cake makes the perfect gift for house visits this Chinese New Year. The Auspicious Golden Pineapple ($94.15) from Goodwood Park Hotel’s Deli (Tel: 6730-1786) is a five-layer vanilla pound cake with butter cream and shaped like a pineapple, which symbolises an abundance of wealth. It does not get more festive than this. Call to order.

2. Pearls of Prosperity Yusheng

The Pearls of Prosperity yusheng (from $68) from Mitzo’s (Grand Park Orchard, Tel: 6603-8855) is for those who love a good presentation. It comes with a mini cocktail shaker when ordered as a takeaway, for you to pour the savoury Chu Hou sauce — with soybeans, garlic, ginger, sesame seeds and spices — over the bed of crispy salmon skin, kanpachi kingfish and lychee caviar like how it would have been done at the restaurant. It will be your Instagram moment.

3. Claypot Rice with Waxed Meat and Chinese Sausage

Silk Road (Amara Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6227-3848) is offering a variety of takeaway items such as the Prosperity Eight-Treasure yusheng (from $78), yam cake ($28) and the impressive Claypot Rice with Waxed Meat and Chinese Sausage (from $58). They are available until Feb 11.

4. CharGold Bak Kwa Pineapple Tart

One of the most striking Chinese New Year goodies this year is the CharGold Bak Kwa Pineapple Tart ($28.80) from Old Seng Choong.

It has pineapple jam mixed with slivers of bak kwa inside. The iconic butter pastry was mixed with charcoal powder to give it the colour.

You can still grab this today at the Old Seng Choon booth at Takashimaya Square.

5. Sambal Bak Kwa Cookies



For a bit of fire this Chinese New Year, the Sambal Bak Kwa Cookies ($22) from Shiberty Bakes (Owen Road, Tel: 6291-5221) is perfect.

The cafe paired bak kwa with Nonya sambal chilli to come up with a spicy and crunchy cookie.

Call to place an order before you head down.

6. Golden Lava pizza



Pezzo is offering something golden — its Golden Lava pizza ($5.20 per slice; $26.90 per pan) with turkey ham, turkey bacon mozzarella and salted egg sauce is available until Feb 28.

7. White Fungus Soup with Lotus Seed in Rock Candy

For those tired of soft drinks, CP’s White Fungus Soup with Lotus Seed in Rock Candy is a good alternative. It is not too sweet and so should please all ages. It is now selling at $9.95 (instead of the usual $15) for a festive pack of six at NTUC FairPrice outlets.