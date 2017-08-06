7 hot treats to devour at Singapore Coffee Festival

SINGAPORE - With over 8,000 people attending the Singapore Coffee Festival on Saturday (Aug 5), the event's final day on Sunday is expected to draw strong crowds as well.

More than 90 exhibitors are on show at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore, while event-goers can look forward to more brunch sessions and a meet-and-greet with The Straits Times' columnist Sumiko Tan.

But don't forget to eat - and drink - to your heart's content. Here are seven popular treats that are not to be missed.

1. Coffee in a Cone, $8, from The Coffee Academics



Coffee in a Cone, a chocolate-edged ice-cream cone filled with piccolo, babycino or hot chocolate. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



This Instagram-ready treat attracted the longest queues, with about 70 people standing in line for it at 5pm on Saturday. The chocolate-edged ice-cream cone is filled with piccolo, babycino or hot chocolate and is topped off with latte art. More than 400 cones were sold during yesterday's brunch session from 10am to 3.30pm.

Where to find it: Level 2, Espresso zone, booth no. 13

2. Iced tea mocktails made with cold-brew sparkling teas, $7.50, from Gryphon Tea Company

Popular flavours include the Earl Grey Lavender with Strawberry that is shaken with strawberry slices and thyme, and Pearl of the Orient with lychee that contains lychee slices with mint leaves.

Each drink is served in a pink flamingo float holder that you can take home. Be prepared to wait 20 minutes for your mocktail from the homegrown tea company.

Where to find it: Level 1, Americano zone, booth no. 25

3. Chilli crab croissants, $15, from Foxhole Cafe x The Pourover Bar



Chilli crab croissants are laden with chilli crab meat filling and are served with potato chips dusted with raspberry powder.. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



More than 300 were snapped up by 2.30pm during Saturday's brunch session. Each crusty croissant is laden with moreish chilli crab meat filling and is served with potato chips dusted with raspberry powder.

Where to find it: Level 1, Cappuccino zone, booth no.: 57

4. Scotch egg Sandwich, $12, from Park Bench Deli



Scotch egg Sandwich, featuring a deep-fried breaded ball of sous vide onsen egg, chicken sausage, mayonnaise, tonkatsu sauce and cabbage. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Created specially for the festival, it features a deep-fried breaded ball of sous vide onsen egg, chicken sausage, mayonnaise, tonkatsu sauce and cabbage. More than 300 were sold during yesterday's brunch session.

Park Bench Deli has prepared about 750 sandwiches for Sunday, which they expect to sell out.

Where to find it: Level 1, Americano zone, booth no. 4

5. Cream Muffin, $3, from Hattendo



Hattendo's cream muffins come in three flavours: kaya cream, chocolate and matcha. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM





The Japanese cream bun bakery Hattendo has launched the new cream muffin that is capped with nut-studded cookie dough. The muffins come in three flavours: kaya cream, chocolate and matcha. About 1,000 muffins were sold by 3pm during yesterday's brunch session.

Where to find it: Level 1, Cappuccino zone, booth no. 47

6. Coffee pork chop bun, $10, from Antoinette



Coffee pork chop bun - a slab of deep-fried pork loin slathered with coffee glaze, caramelised onions and lettuce, and sandwiched between two buttered buns. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



It features a slab of deep-fried pork loin slathered with coffee glaze, caramelised onions and lettuce, and sandwiched between two buttered buns. About 600 buns were devoured by 3pm during yesterday's brunch session. Expect to wait 30 minutes.

Where to find it: Level 1, Cappuccino zone, booth no. 53

7. Assam Youtiao Roll, $7.50, from Pulse Patisserie

The traditional dough fritters, or youtiao, are stuffed with assam-laden crab meat filling and drizzled with mayonnaise, shallots and chilli powder. More than 200 sticks were sold during Saturday's brunch session.

Where to find it: Level 1, Cappuccino zone, booth no. 52