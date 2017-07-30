67m-long Mexican sandwich and vegan ice-cream recipe

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website ST Food - straitstimesfood.com.

PABLO CHEESE TARTS HERE SOON

Popular Japanese cheese-tart chain Pablo will open its first Singapore outlet in Wisma Atria early next month.

It will offer three flavours: Original ($15), Matcha with shiratama mochi and azuki beans ($18) and Chocolate ($18).

Read more about Pablo cheese tarts: http://str.sg/4DC8

VIDEO: LONGEST MEXICAN SANDWICH

Last week, chefs in Mexico City assembled a 67m-long torta sandwich, which weighed 820kg.

It was made with more than 60 ingredients, including cold cuts, pickles and hundreds of litres of mayonnaise.

Watch a video of the Mexican sandwich: http://str.sg/4z4t

RECIPES TO TRY

For a cold, non-dairy treat, take a stab at this recipe for vegan ice cream from The New York Times.

It calls for a base of cashew nut milk, coconut milk and corn or agave syrup. The flavour possibilities thereafter are limited only by one's imagination.

Learn how to make vegan ice cream: http://str.sg/4DyK

On the savoury front, try The Washington Post's recipe for grilled pork cutlets, drizzled with a coriander and peanut pesto. The pesto is made with peanut oil and toasted sesame oil, which add body and accentuate its nutty flavour.

Get the pork recipe: http://str.sg/4DyH

ST Food features stories from ST, its sister publications as well as regional and international publications. There are also videos and recipes.

Keep abreast of what ST's food writers and other gourmands have been eating through ST Food's social media section. Use the handy search tool located at the top of the page to navigate the site for ideas on where to eat and what to cook.

•Follow Rebecca Lynne Tan on Twitter @STrebeccatan