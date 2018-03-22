6 places to go for Easter brunch

(HER WORLD) - Head to one of these restaurants for your Easter weekend feasting.

Salted & Hung

Salted & Hung will kick off the long weekend with a Good Friday brunch which offers a range of small and large plates, cocktails, beer, sparkling and house-pour wines.

On Easter Saturday and Sunday, the restaurant will roll out a special Easter-themed bottomless brunch. The menu will feature one-off dishes just for this celebration, such as boldly flavoured Mac ‘N’ Cheese using three types of cheeses – raclette, cheddar and beautfort, lamb neck with roasted roots, and wagyu tri tip and roasted pork belly with pickled cabbage. For sweets, munch on hot cross buns and the decadent “Chocolate Easter Mess”.

Kids can enjoy fun-filled activities such as Easter egg painting and a cupcake decor station for kids (those under the age of 10 get to dine for free).

Good Friday Brunch, March 30, 11.30am to 4pm

Price: $58 a person. Add $35 for free-flow beverages

Easter Saturday Brunch, March 31 and April 1, 11.30am to 4pm

Price: $75 a person. Add $45 for free-flow beverages

Zafferano

For something a little different, enjoy an Italian Easter brunch topped with bubbly and amazing views at Zafferano.

To begin the feast, the team will bring out an array of antipasti, hearty pastas and risotto to the table. You can then have your fill of meats at the carving station which features the traditional Italian dish of agnello or slow-cooked lamb rack served with onion compote and mustard sauce. Or tuck into the an oven-baked whole red snapper partnered with rosemary potatoes and sautéed vegetables.

The dessert station will be laden with traditional Easter sweets and pastries like Colomba cake – traditional Italian EasterCake, Easter chocolate eggs, and Easter butter cake. Complete your meal with unlimited pouring of Mumm Cordon Rouge Champagne.

Saturday Brunch, March 31, noon to 3pm

Price: $108 a person with free-flow Prosecco, house wines, beer, soft drinks and coffee or tea. Or $145 a person with free-flow Mumm Cordon Rouge Champagne, Prosecco, house wines, beer, soft drinks and coffee or tea.

Ash & Elm

Succulent roasts, luscious caviar, Boston lobsters and French oysters complemented with unlimited Taittinger Brut Champagne. That is what Easter celebration will look like at Intercontinenal Singapore’s Ash & Elm. You will also get to savour Easter creations such as roasted Australian lamb leg, deviled egg tartlet, carrot orange veloute and braised beef short ribs. If that is not enough, there are Ash & Elm’s tasting platters comprising nine seafood and meat items prepared a la minute.The sweet-toothed can look forward to 20 types of desserts including the clasic simnel cake, Easter rice tart with lemon meringue, royal hazelnut chocolate egg, and carrot orange panna cotta.

Easter Sunday brunch, April 1, noon to 3pm

Tel: 6825-1008, AshAndElm.sg

Edge

For those with a bottomless appetite, Edge is the place to be for the Easter Sunday Champagne Brunch. Savour unlimited Veuve Clicquot Champagne with a wide selection of seafood on ice, including Boston lobster and freshly shucked oysters; roasts from the carvery such as roasted USDA prime rib and oven roasted raspberry pork ribs, as well as confit lamb with pistachio and herb crust from the Chef’s Specialty Trolley.

You will also get to revel in the huge spread of Easter-themed desserts including hot cross buns, Easter eggs and orange praline gateau. Kids will get to embark on a hunt for Easter eggs at 3pm.

Easter Sunday Champagne Brunch, April 1, noon to 3.30pm

Price: $228 an adult, inclusive of unlimited Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label, selected red and white wines, selected cocktails, selected beers, fresh juices, soft drinks, coffee and tea

FOC PIM PAM

This year, consider having a Spanish Easter celebration at FOC Pim Pam. Their newly introduced La Boqueria Market Brunch recreates the vibrant atmosphere of Barcelona’s Boqueria Market with market-style live stations featuring a variety of hearty meats and seafood.

There is also a food parade by the FOC PIM PAM team – showcasing table-side servings of suckling pig whose meat is so tender it can be cut with a plate. Complement these dishes with free-flow premium alcoholic pours of cava, red and white wines, FOC Sangria, Spanish gin & tonic, selected soft drinks and juices.

Easter Brunch, 11.30am to 3pm

Price: $88 a person inclusive of selected soft drinks and juices. $128 a person with free-flow premium alcoholic pours

Caffe Fernet

Caffe Fernet will roll out several Easter brunch offerings from Friday to Sunday, March 30 to April 1. Tuck into the brunch special of grilled red snapper ($44) with sun-dried tomato, Calabrian chilli, and oregano.

A must-try is the Lamb & Frose Brunch Special, where you can choose from two different lamb mains - Piedmontese Ravioli ($28) stuffed with red wine-braised lamb and veal, olives and rosemary then finished with lamb jus and pecorino; and Roasted Lamb Rack ($46), served with honey and mint gremolata.

Accompany your meal with a choice of refreshing Strawberry Frose ($15 a glass/$68 a pitcher) or Watermelon Frose ($15 a glass/$68 a pitcher). Meanwhile, kids will love the special cookie decoration kiosk with a variety of icings and toppings for them to design their own cookies.

Easter weekend, March 30 to April 1, 11am to 4pm