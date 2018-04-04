4 things to eat for better cholesterol levels

(HER WORLD) - Cholesterol is a lipid molecule that can be found in your blood. A high amount of this sticky substance could hinder your circulatory system from running smoothly. If that happens, you increase the risk of being diagnosed with cardiovascular diseases, related to the heart.

Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) is bad cholesterol that impedes the function of your heart by making your arteries narrower with as it builds up inside your vessels. Processed vegetable oil, red meat, as well as full-fat dairy products, contribute to the LDL content in your blood. High-density lipoprotein (HDL) however, is a good type of cholesterol that helps to remove the excess cholesterol in your system. Read on to find out which are the foods you need to eat to keep your blood running smoothly.

Beans

Beans are high in soluble fibre that is easily digested into our system. The presence of soluble fibres is beneficial to our health as it latches on the sticky globules of cholesterol and guides them safely out of our circulatory system. Lentils, chickpeas, kidney beans are a great addition to your diet as they help to cleanse your blood of the bad stuff. Plus, beans taste amazing and can be enjoyed in several different ways. We’d say this is the yummiest way to keep your cholesterol in check.

Oatmeal

Wholegrain items like oatmeal are very high in fibre. Similar to beans, they contain soluble fibres that keep your blood sugar level stable during the digestion process. As this fibre enters your bloodstream, it is most definitely the end for pesky cholesterol molecules. Indeed, that yummy bowl of oatmeal you had for breakfast is doing more good than you would imagine.

Citrus Fruits

Slightly sour and juicy fruits like oranges, grapes and berries also make an excellent team of cholesterol-fighting foods. They contain a compound called pectin, which is a soluble fibre. Best believe that this soluble fibre will go great lengths to keep your circulatory system clear of LDL. Incorporate berries into your meal plans and enjoy an orange once in a while to keep your blood flowing excellently through your system.

Fatty Fish

The oil from fatty fish like salmon is actually beneficial to your health. This is because fish has loads of Omega-3 fatty acids that lower the amount of LDL in your blood. Opting for fatty fish regularly also gives your body a dose of healthy fat that combats against unwanted cholesterol-nasties that threaten your cardiovascular health.