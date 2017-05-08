3 pumpkin recipes that showcase the vegetable's natural sweetness

(THE STAR/ANN) - These are not your run-of-the-mill pumpkin recipes.

Try a recipe for deep-fried pumpkin with chicken floss, creamy pumpkin soup with tofu, and pumpkin kaya.

These dishes highlight the natural sweetness of the vegetable.

DEEP-FRIED PUMPKIN WITH CHICKEN FLOSS

Ingredients:

300g pumpkin, peeled and cut into strips

2 stalks curry leaves

1 Tbs sliced bird’s eye chilli

80g chicken floss

Oil for cooking

For the seasoning:

2 Tbs sugar or to taste

1 tsp fish sauce

For the batter:

100g rice flour

50g glutinous rice flour

30g cornflour

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

¼ tsp sugar

200ml water or just enough

Method:

1. For the batter: In a mixing bowl. combine batter ingredients together. Stir into a smooth batter. Set aside.

2. To deep-fry: Heat enough oil in a wok over medium high heat.

3.Dip pumpkin pieces into the batter and deep-fry until golden brown. Remove from oil and drain on paper towels.

4. Reheat oil and return the pieces of fried pumpkin to the hot oil.

5. Deep-fry again until crispy. Remove from oil and drain on paper towels.

6. To finish: Leave a tablespoon of hot oil in the wok. Add curry leaves and bird’s eye chillies. Add in the seasoning and fry briefly.

7. Add the crispy pumpkin pieces followed by chicken floss. Toss well to combine. Serve at once.



Tofu in pumpkin cream



TOFU IN PUMPKIN CREAM

Ingredients:

250g pumpkin, peeled and cut into chunks

120g sweet potato, cut into chunks

100ml water

240ml fresh milk

salt to taste

1 Japanese tofu, cut into thick round slices

5 medium sized prawns, shelled

Method:

1. For the pumpkin cream: Steam pumpkin and sweet potato chunks in a steamer till soft and cooked through. Remove to a food processor and add in water. Blend into a fine and smooth puree.

2. Pour into a non-stick saucepan. Add milk and salt to taste. Bring to a boil and turn off heat.

3. To finish: Deep-fry Japanese tofu slices for 1 to 2 minutes. Steam prawns for 5 minutes.

4. Ladle the pumpkin cream into a soup plate and add tofu and prawns. Serve immediately.



Healthy pumpkin kaya.



HEALTHY PUMPKIN KAYA

Ingredients:

500g pumpkin

350g caster sugar

5 pandan leaves, tied in a knot

450ml thick coconut milk

3-3½ Tbs potato starch

100ml water

Method:

1. Cut pumpkin into cubes. Steam till cooked then remove and blend in a food processor into a fine paste.

2. Put 150g sugar in a non-stick wok or heavy-based saucepan. Heat up over low heat until sugar is dissolved and turns golden.

3. Add pumpkin paste and remaining sugar. Stir constantly over low heat for about 50 minutes.

4. Add pandan leaves and stir till fragrant. Pour in coconut milk. Stir well until mixture is thick and smooth.

5. Add a little water to the potato starch to form a thick solution. Stir this solution into the kaya gradually until the mixture turns thick and lush.

6. Serve pumpkin kaya with slices of toasted bread.