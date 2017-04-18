3 brilliant ways to enjoy brinjal

(THE STAR / ANN) These simple and delicious brinjal dishes will make even the most fussy mothers-in-law's jaws drop.

Whip up eggplant with salted egg yolk and fragrant curry leaves, or stir-fry the vegetable with fermented bean paste.

For a healthier option, steam it and dress it with this lovely sauce.

FRIED BRINJAL WITH SALTED EGG YOLK

Ingredients

2 long purple brinjals

2 salted duck egg yolks

2 stalks curry leaves

3 dried chillies, cut into sections

3 bird’s eye chillies, diced

For the batter:

100g cornflour

2 Tbs rice flour

1 tsp oil

Adequate water

For the seasoning:

¼tsp salt

1 Tbs sugar or to taste

¼ tsp pepper

Method

1. Steam salted egg yolks till cooked. Remove and mash at once.

2. Cut brinjals into thin slices and dip in batter. Deep-fry in hot oil until golden brown. Dish out and drain on paper towels.

3. Leave 1 tablespoon oil in the wok. Add in mashed salted egg yolks and stir-fry until mixture turns bubbly. Add in curry leaves, dried chillies and bird’s eye chillies. Stir-fry well.

4. Add in the pre-fried brinjal pieces and add in seasoning. Toss and fry briefly to combine. Dish out to serve at once.



Stir-fried brinjal with spicy bean paste. PHOTO: THE STAR / ANN



STIR-FRIED BRINJAL WITH SPICY SOY BEAN PASTE

Ingredients

2 long purple brinjals

1 piece beancurd

cornflour for coating

oil for deep-frying

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp oil

30g minced meat

50g shelled prawns, diced

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp minced shallot

1 stalk curry leaves

30g cubed red capsicum

150ml chicken stock or water

For the seasoning:

1 Tbs spicy fermented soy bean paste

½ tsp chicken stock powder

1 tsp sugar

¼ tsp pepper

To thicken:

1 tsp cornflour

1 Tbs water

To garnish:

Coriander leaves, chopped

Method

1. Cut the brinjals into wedges and beancurd into cubes.

2. Coat beancurd with the cornflour and deep-fry in hot oil until lightly golden.

3. Heat 1 teaspoon of sesame oil and 1 teaspoon of oil in a wok. Fry the minced meat and prawns until the mixture changes colour. Add garlic, shallot and curry leaves, and stir-fry briskly.

4. Add spicy bean paste and fry until fragrant.

5. Add brinjal, beancurd, red capsicum and the rest of the seasoning ingredients. Pour in chicken stock or water. Cover the wok with lid and allow to simmer briefly for 2 to 3 minutes.

6. Add the cornflour thickening solution and bring to boil. Turn off heat, dish out, garnish and serve.



Steamed brinjal with fragrant sauce. PHOTO: THE STAR / ANN



STEAMED BRINJAL WITH FRAGRANT SAUCE

Ingredients

2 long purple brinjals

2 Tbs oil

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tbsp chopped shallots

1 tbsp chopped dried prawns

20g diced carrot

2 Tbs diced five-spice beancurd

2 Tbs diced white button mushrooms

1 dried Chinese mushroom, soaked and diced

2 bird’s eye chillies, chopped

1 Tbs store-bought sambal paste

100ml water

For the seasoning:

1 Tbs oyster sauce

1 Tbs light soy sauce

¼ tsp pepper

½ tsp chicken stock powder

Method

1. To prepare brinjals:Split the washed brinjal into quarters lengthwise without cutting all the way through so it is still attached at the stalk end. Place brinjals on a stainless steel steaming plate.

2. Steam brinjals in a steamer over rapid boiling water for 10 to 12 minutes or until brinjals are soft. Remove from steamer and place on a serving plate. Use a fork to lightly scrape the flesh of the brinjals.

3. To prepare sauce: In a wok or frying pan, heat the oil and sauté the garlic, shallots and dried prawns until aromatic. Add in the rest of the ingredients – except chillies, sambal and water – and stir-fry until fragrant.

4. Add the sambal paste and bird’s eye chillies. Keep stir-frying until fragrant. Add the seasoning ingredients and water. Bring to a boil and adjust seasoning to taste. Turn off heat.

5. To serve: Pour the sauce over the brinjals and serve.