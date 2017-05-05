27 places to dine at for Mother's Day

SINGAPORE - Mother's Day is usually celebrated on the second Sunday of May, and this year, it falls on May 14.

Fret not if you have yet to plan a meal with your mother, wife, grandmother or aunt.

From fine Chinese fare and international buffet spreads, to Champagne brunches, Indian food and a British-style Sunday Roast, here are 27 places where you can celebrate Mother's Day next weekend.

CHINESE CUISINE



Australian wagyu with shishito, ceps and wild bean sauce. PHOTO: VLV



VLV

VLV Singapore will offer six eight-course set menus. They feature executive head chef Martin Foo’s creations such as black truffle roasted duck and Australian wagyu with shishito, ceps and wild bean sauce. All set menus are available for lunch and dinner, and come with longevity buns.

WHERE: 01-02 Clarke Quay, 3A River Valley Road

WHEN: May 6 to 14; lunch (weekdays): noon to 3pm; dinner (daily): 6 to 11pm

PRICE: Set menus start at $298++ (for four people)

TEL: 6661-0197

INFO: E-mail reservation@vlv.life or go to www.vlv.life

CRYSTAL JADE DINING IN



Rose red bean paste bun. PHOTO: CRYSTAL JADE



The restaurant has introduce a range of new dishes and is offering set menus which start at $298 for four persons. A specially-created dim sum of rose red bean paste bun with smooth red bean filling is also available. Exclusive dishes at Crystal Jade Dining In include stewed lobster with custard sauce ($29.80 for half); steamed stuffed tofu with pumpkin sauce ($19.80); Hokkaido king scallop with black truffle sauce ($12.80) and braised stuffed sea cucumber with shrimp roe ($19.80).

WHERE: VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk, 01-112

WHEN: Now until May 14, and from Jun 3 to 18; 11.30am to 3pm, 6 to 10.30pm (weekdays), 11.30am to 5pm, 5.30 to 10.30pm (weekends and public holidays)

PRICE: Set menus start at $298 for four persons.

TEL: 6278-5626

INFO: www.crystaljade.com



Five spice roasted Australian Yorkshire pork belly. PHOTO: CASSIA / CAPELLA SINGAPORE



CASSIA, CAPELLA SINGAPORE

At fine-dining Cantonese restaurant Cassia, indulge in dishes such as five spice roasted Yorkshire pork belly, nourishing double-boiled black chicken soup, and wok-fried lobster medallion with chilli sauce served with deep-fried Chinese bun.

WHERE: Cassia, 1 Knolls, Capella Singapore, Sentosa

WHEN: May 8 to 14, noon to 2.30pm, 6.30 to 10pm, daily. It is closed for dinner on May 14.

PRICE: $98++ a person

TEL: 6591-5045

INFO: E-mail cassia.singapore@capellahotels.com or go to www.capellasingapore.com/dining/dining-singapore-chinese-restaurants/



Japan “Kanto” sea cucumber braised with abalone sauce. PHOTO: FOREST / RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA



FOREST

One-Michelin-starred restaurant Forest, which is headed by celebrity chef Sam Leong, is offering a six-course contemporary Chinese menu. Dishes include double-boiled ginseng milky chicken soup; steamed New Zealand cod fillet with Yunnan ham and minced ginger; Japan “Kanto” sea cucumber braised with abalone sauce; Sri Lanka Crab meat mee sua; and double-boiled hashima with Tianjin pear in cream of almond.

WHERE: Equarius Hotel, lobby level, Resorts World Sentosa

WHEN: May 13 and 14, noon to 2.30pm, 6.30 to 10.30pm

PRICE: The Mother's Day menu is priced at $148++ person. Mothers dine free for every three paying guests.

TEL: 6577-7788 or 6577-6688

INFO: Go to www.rwsentosa/Forest



Executive Chinese Chef Cheng Hon Chau of Cherry Garden signature items include lobster soup (above). PHOTO: MANDARIN ORIENTAL SINGAPORE



CHERRY GARDEN

Cherry Garden will be serving a seven-course Cantonese dinner with dishes such as its signature Peking duck, superior lobster soup, and organic black bean pudding topped with bird's nest.

WHERE: Mandarin Oriental, 5 Raffles Avenue

WHEN: May 13 & 14, 6.30 - 10.30pm

PRICE: $118++ a person

TEL: 6885-3500

INFO: E-mail mosin-dining@mohg.com



Roast duck from Kam's Roast at Pacific Plaza. PHOTO: KAM'S ROAST



KAM'S ROAST

The popular roast meat restaurant from Hong Kong whose signature items range from char siew to roast duck, is offering a complimentary platter of duck and tofu (worth $22) to those who spend $100++ in a single receipt. Mothers will also receive a free bowl of red bean soup.

WHERE: Pacific Plaza, 9 Scotts Road, 01-04/05/06/07

WHEN: The Mother's Day promotion is on from now until May 14, 11am to 10pm, daily

TEL: 6836-7788

INTERNATIONAL / ASIAN BUFFETS AT HOTELS



Dishes for Mother's Day at Ash & Elm. PHOTO: INTERCONTINENTAL SINGAPORE



ASH & ELM

Brunch at Ash & Elm features a line-up of seafood, small plates and signature highlights from the three culinary theatres - charcuterie and cheese room, wood-fired oven and charcoal grill. Menu highlights include Kaluga Queen and Avruga caviar, a selection of cheeses from France, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom and New Zealand, rosemary prime ribeye, slow-baked salmon, lemon thyme éclairs and green tea tiramisu.

WHERE: InterContinental Singapore, 80 Middle Road

WHEN: May 14, noon to 3pm

PRICE: $118++ to $168++ an adult, $48++ a child aged six to 12

TEL: 6825-1008

INFO: singapore.intercontinental.com/offers



The Champagne brunch at Raffles Grill features a selection of live stations. PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE



RAFFLES GRILL, RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE

The Mother’s Day brunch features an array of fresh seafood including Maine lobsters and Alaskan king crabs, live carving stations with meats such as US Prime cote de boeuf and Welsh lamb saddle, alongside canapés of foie gras, 64 deg egg, gourmet cheeses and desserts. Children will also be kept entertained with DIY cards to design for mum, colouring materials and goodie bags with fun treats.

WHERE: Raffles Hotel Singapore, 1 Beach Road

WHEN: May 14, noon to 3pm

PRICE: $228++ a person with Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé Champagne, $208++ a person with Billecart-Salmon Brut Réserve Champagne

TEL: 6412-1816

INFO: E-mail dining.singapore@raffles.com



The Mother's Day Appreciation set meal from White Rose Cafe. PHOTO: YORK HOTEL / WHITE ROSE CAFE



WHITE ROSE CAFE, YORK HOTEL SINGAPORE

White Rose Cafe at York Hotel Singapore pays tribute to mothers with epicurean fare by executive chef Charlie Tham and his team. The Appreciation Set Lunch, inspired by local traditional recipes from a bygone era, comprises dishes such as deep-fried black pomfret with leek and salted bean and stir-fried boiled chicken with ginger. The International Buffet Lunch offers more than 30 dishes such as chilli crab, White Rose Cafe’s signature laksa and fried spicy cereal prawns. The High Tea buffet features items such as kong bak pau, oyster omelette and apple crumble.

WHERE: York Hotel Singapore, 21 Mount Elizabeth

WHEN/PRICE: May 6, 7 & 13 set lunch (noon to 2.30pm): $138++ (six courses for four people) & $328++ (eight courses for eight people); May 14 international buffet (11.30am to 2.30pm): $39++ an adult, $19++ a child; May 14 high tea (3 to 5pm): $32++ an adult, $16++ a child

TEL: 6737-0511

INFO: E-mail whiterosecafe@yorkhotel.com.sg



Champagne brunch at mezza9 features a spread of Asian and international cuisine. PHOTO: GRAND HYATT SINGAPORE / MEZZA9



MEZZA9, GRAND HYATT SINGAPORE

At mezza9's Mother’s Day brunch, expect offerings such as Alaskan king crabs, Spencer Gulf king prawns, and Maine lobsters, as well as a salad bar with organic vegetables. There will also be a selection of artisan charcuterie including champagne ham and duck rilette, and a spread of Asian cuisine with dishes such as wok-fried crispy lobster noodles, steamed sustainable barramundi with yellow bean paste, Thai satay sai krok isan (grilled fermented sour pork sausage), and sashimi and sushi. For dessert, don't miss the chocolate fountain, bread and butter pudding, and nitrogen gin fizz.

WHERE: Grand Hyatt Singapore, 10 Scotts Road

WHEN: May 14, 11.30am to 3pm

PRICE: $108++ an adult, $54++ a child (aged three to 12 years). Add $40++ a person, for a free-flow of Perrier- Jouët Grand Brut Champagne, certified sustainable red and white wines, hand-crafted gin and tonics, signature martinis and Tiger beer. Add $60++ a person for a free-flow of Perrier-Jouet Blason Rosé Champagne, certified sustainable red and white wines, hand-crafted gin and tonics, signature martinis and Tiger beer.

TEL: 6738-1234

INFO: singapore.grand.hyattrestaurants.com



Live stations at Lime restaurant at Parkroyal on Pickering. PHOTO: PARKROYAL ON PICKERING



LIME, PARKROYAL ON PICKERING

Parkroyal on Pickering’s Lime restaurant will hold a four-hour Mother’s Day edition of its Super Lunch Sunday. Maine lobsters are featured in dishes such as laksa with Maine lobster claw and 65 deg soft-boiled egg served with Maine lobster. Mothers get a serving of double-boiled bird’s nest soup.

WHERE: Lobby level Parkroyal on Pickering, 3 Upper Pickering Street

WHEN: May 14, 12.30 to 4.30pm

PRICE: $108++ an adult (includes free-flow sangria, juices, soft drinks, coffee & tea), $54++ a child aged six to 12 (includes free-flow juices & soft drinks)

TEL: 6809-8899

INFO: E-mail lime.prsps@parkroyalhotels.com

THE SALON, HOTEL FORT CANNING

At the Salon, Hotel Fort Canning, mums dine free when accompanied by three paying adults for the Mother’s Day in the Park lunch buffet. The spread includes items such as free range chicken caesar salad, black pepper smoked duck, fresh prawn and mussel, seafood chowder with crispy tortilla, chicken piccata, tender 24-hour slow-cooked pork belly, rosemary leg of lamb and orange-crusted Norwegian salmon. Children can enjoy the play zone with slides, toys and movie screenings.

WHERE: 11 Canning Walk

WHEN: May 14, noon to 3pm PRICE: $58++ an adult; $34++ a child aged four to 12

TEL: 6799-8809

INFO: E-mail fnb@hfcsingapore.com



Seafood selection at Azur. PHOTO: CROWNE PLAZA CHANGI AIRPORT



AZUR, CROWNE PLAZA CHANGI AIRPORT

The seafood buffet at Azur returns with a spread of seafood on ice, sashimi, international delights and local favourites. Gifts for mothers include a Tea Elixir pillow mist, a whole cake (May 12 to 14) and a complimentary 20-minute head or shoulder massage (May 14, brunch).

WHERE: Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, 75 Airport Boulevard

WHEN: Till May 15; lunch: noon - 2.30pm; dinner: 6 to 10pm; brunch: 12.30 to 3.30pm

PRICE: Lunch/dinner: from $55++ a person (for lunch), from $65++ a person (for dinner); from $27.50++ a child (for lunch), from $32.50++ a child aged six to 12

TEL: 6823-5354

INFO: E-mail azur.cpca@ihg.com

CAROUSEL, ROYAL PLAZA ON SCOTTS

Carousel’s Mother’s Day buffet comprises items such as Alaskan king crab legs, truffle-scented lobster risotto, seafood bouillabaisse, oven-roasted whole red snapper with lemon and chimichurri sauce and slow-cooked Emperor’s chicken infused with Chinese herbal spices. All guests will get chocolate tarts and a chance to win dining vouchers and a gourmet pastry hamper.

WHERE: Lobby level, Royal Plaza on Scotts, 25 Scotts Road

WHEN/PRICE: May 14; lunch (noon to 2pm): $70++ an adult/$43++ a child; high tea (3.30 to 5.30pm): $55++/ $32++; dinner (6.30 to 9.30pm): $83++/$49++

TEL: 6589-7799

INFO: E-mail carousel@royalplaza.com.sg

ITALIAN



A 6kg octopus from Sicily will be one of the highlights at Gattopardo's Mother's Day brunch. PHOTO: GATTOPARDO



GATTOPARDO

Tuck into a Sicilian family-style Sunday brunch. The meal will feature a massive 6kg octopus from Sicily, lightly blanched and served table-side. Other Sicilian favourites and signature dishes to expect include Sicilian red prawns (gambero rosso) and white fish soup in terracotta pot.

WHERE: 34/36 Tras Street Singapore

WHEN: May 14, 11.30am to 3pm

PRICE: $78++ a person

TEL: 6338-5498 or 9325-8843

INFO: E-mail resevations@gattopardo.com.sg or go to http://www.gattopardo.com.sg/



The interior of Italian restaurant Osteria Art. BT FILE PHOTO



OSTERIA ART

The Italian restaurant in Market Street is usually closed on Sundays, but will be offering two set meals especially for Mother's Day on May 14. The four-course meal, which is available for both lunch and dinner, includes white asparagus casserole with smoked quail egg, black garlic and truffle; tagliolini with razor clams and vermouth; followed by a choice of Italian seabass or roasted quail with foie gras; and an Amalfi lemon and mascarpone mousse with candied rhubarb for dessert.

WHERE: 55 Market Street 01-01

WHEN: May 14, from noon for lunch, and from 6pm for dinner.

PRICE: $68++ for lunch, $88++ for dinner.

TEL: 6877-6933

INFO: E-mail book@osteriaart.com or go to www.osteriaart.com

SALTED & HUNG

Contemporary Australian restaurant Salted & Hung will be serving an Italian communal-style buffet on Mother’s Day. The menu includes a charcuterie and antipasti bar as well as small and large plates prepared a la minute with items such as 63-degree egg, chorizo and potato.

WHERE: 12 Purvis Street

WHEN: May 14, 11.30am to 2.30pm

PRICE: $58++ a person (mum dines free with three paying guests); with free-flow beverages: $78++ (non-alcoholic) & $88++ (Prosecco, housepour wine)

TEL: 6358-3130

INFO: E-mail info@saltedandhung.com.sg

MONTI

Expect seafood platters, cold cuts, pastas and a salad and dessert station at Monti's a-la-carte buffet brunch and dinner. Monti’s popular truffle risotto will be finished table-side in a parmesan cheese wheel. Mothers get a free lobster and a complimentary glass of mimosa.

WHERE: The Fullerton Pavilion, 82 Collyer Quay

WHEN: May 14, noon to 3pm, 6 to 9pm

PRICE: From $90++ a person

TEL: 6535 -0724

INFO: E-mail reservations@monti.sg or go to www.monti.sg



Pizza Affumicata - focaccia bread with burrata cheese, smoked salmon. PHOTO: FRATELLI / RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA



FRATELLI

There will be a spread of Italian antipastis, mains and desserts ranging from focaccia with burrata, to classic carnaroli risotto with beetroot, creamed in a parmigiano reggiano wheel and flamed with cognac. Other offerings include paccheri pasta with Parmigiano Reggiano and Boston lobster; housemade purple potato gnocchi with Alaskan king crab; grandmother’s strawberry cake; old-fashioned cherry crostata and an amarena tiramisu mousse heart.

WHERE: Resorts World Sentosa, Festive Walk

WHEN: May 14, noon to 2.30pm

PRICE: $88++ for adults, $44++ for children. Mothers will receive a complimentary glass of Prosecco

TEL: 6577-6555 or 6577-6688

INFO: E-mail fratelli@RWSentosa.com or go to www.rwsentosa.com/fratelli

INDIAN CUISINE



Shahi Maharani's buffet will include vegetarian and non-vegetarian kebabs, and dum biryani. PHOTO: SHAHI MAHARANI



SHAHI MAHARANI

Here, a smorgasbord of Indian delicacies await. The buffet will include the restaurant's signature dishes such as dum biryani, Goan prawn curry and butter chicken, as well as an array of Indian street foods. There will be a live chaat station with gol gappa and papdi chaat, vegetarian and non-vegetarian kebabs including tawa paneer tikka and chicken shalikh.

WHERE: Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road, 03-21B

WHEN: May 14, noon to 3pm

PRICE:$56++ for adults, $40++ for children. Mothers dine free for every three paying adults.

TEL: 6235 - 8840

INFO: E-mail enquiries@shahimaharani.com

EURASIAN CUISINE



Popular dishes at Quentin's The Eurasian restaurant include its devil curry and sugee cake.



QUENTIN’S THE EURASIAN RESTAURANT

Quentin’s The Eurasian Restaurant has kids in mind for its Mother’s Day Buffet. Expect some of the restaurant's signature dishes such as devil curry and other Eurasian delights.There will also be a cupcake-decorating session for kids and they will also get party balloons, candy floss and popcorn.

WHERE: Level 1 Eurasian Community House, 139 Ceylon Road

WHEN: May 14; 11am to 1pm & 1 to 3pm

PRICE: $40 nett an adult, $20 nett a child aged five to 12

TEL: 6348-0327

INFO: E-mail ask@quentins.com.sg

WESTERN FARE



Slow-roasted US Prime beef ribeye. PHOTO: GORDON GRILL / GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL SINGAPORE



GORDON GRILL

For lunch, opt between a three- or four-course menu. Diners choose one appetiser, a soup, a main course and a dessert. Offerings include appetisers such as chilled pasta, stone crab, avruga caviar and white truffle vinaigrette; and duck foie gras, dark cherries, walnut, and apple puree; soups such as cream of artichoke, lobster bisque or wild mushroom veloute. Main courses include a beef, pork, lamb or fish, while for dessert, indulge in trifle, chocolate mousse or a salted caramel parfait with ice cream.

Dinner is a five course affair. It starts with a chilled capellini with lobster essence, red prawn tartare and Russian caviar; followed by slow-cooked salmon with black sesame, cauliflower puree and Japanese vinaigrette; pan-fried quail with wild mushroom fricassee and shallot jus; US beef tenderloin, pearl potatoes, root vegetables and red wine sauce; and a salted caramel parfait with vanilla ice cream for dessert.

WHERE: Goodwood Park Hotel Singapore, 22 Scotts Road

WHEN: May 13 and 14, noon to 2.30pm, 7 to 10pm

PRICE: Lunch - $68 a person for three courses, $78 a person for four courses; Dinner - $108 a person for five courses

TEL: 6730-1744

INFO: http://www.goodwoodparkhotel.com



Homemade trio of ice cream, sable cookies. PHOTO: OPEN FARM COMMUNITY



OPEN FARM COMMUNITY

Treat mum to a three-course brunch at Open Farm Community, with farm-fresh selections such as a warm broccoli salad, cured ocean trout savoury crepe, Thai basil gnocchi with grilled king prawns and calamansi sponge with rose sorbet.

WHERE: 130E Minden Road

WHEN: May 14, 11am to 4pm

PRICE: $58++ a person (complimentary welcome drinks, rose-soaked towels, Strip & Spa Esprit vouchers for mums) TEL: 6471-0306

INFO: E-mail enquiries@ofcsingapore.com.sg



A spread of dishes from the Mother's Day brunch menu at Artemis. PHOTO: ARTEMIS



ARTEMIS

Contemporary Mediterranean-inspired restaurant Artemis, which is usually closed on Sundays, is offering a Mother's Day brunch. The restaurant will be serving sharing platters. Dishes include Adriana’s Lasagna - prosciutto, chorizo, parmesan, mozzarella, napoletana sauce ($52); the Fadi Whole Organic Chicken with heirloom cauliflower, saba marsala reduction, prosciutto chips; breast – mashed potatoes, grilled chasselas and muscat grapes ($78), and the Australian bone-in wagyu striploin (800g with Bordelaise sauce ($168). Vegetarian options are also available.

WHERE: Level 40, 138 Market Street

WHEN: May 14, 11.30am to 2.30pm.

TEL: 6635-8677

INFO: E-mail enquiries@artemisgrill.com.sg or go to artemisgrill.com.sg



Weekend roast at Oxwell & Co. PHOTO: OXWELL & CO.



OXWELL & CO.

Tuck into a British Feast this Mother’s Day. The Sunday Roast at Oxwell & Co. includes starters such as chicken liver pate, prawn cocktail and seared hand-dived scallops. Roast meats on offer here range from Roast Westholme Beef to Dingley Dell Pork Belly with granny smith apple sauce. Vegetarian options include a mushroom, leek and spinach pie with aged cheddar. Mums get a free glass of Prosecco and a complimentary choice of dessert - Warm Toffee Sponge topped with vanilla ice cream, Oxwell Artic Roll with strawberry jam or Lemon Posset.

WHERE: 5 Ann Siang Road

WHEN: May 14, noon to 4pm

PRICE: Starters from $12, main courses from $17

TEL: 6438-3984

INFO: E-mail info@oxwellandco.com or go to http://oxwellandco.com/

POLLEN

Pollen, located inside the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay, will be serving a five-course lunch for Mother's Day. The meal starts with snacks and amuse bouche, followed by roasted quail, sweetcorn and black garlic; and a dish of sauteed scallop with ikura, sea lettuce and artichoke. Choose between duck with pear, celeriac and anise jus, or confit Gigha halibut with smoked egg yolk, apple, radish, and salsa verde. The last two dishes are dessert.

WHERE: Flower Dome, Gardens by The Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive

WHEN: May 14, noon to 2.30pm

PRICE: $118++ a person

TEL: 6604-9988

INFO: E-mail info@pollen.com.sg or go to http://pollen.com.sg/#home

AFTERNOON TEA



L'Espresso's afternoon tea spread includes a range of sweet and savoury items. PHOTO: GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL



L’ESPRESSO, GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL

Relax and bond over an English Afternoon Tea at L’Espresso. It serves a wide variety of classic finger and open-face sandwiches, as well as cold items, a roast of the day, pork goulash hot pot with homemade brioche, gluten free pasta and ice cream.

WHERE: Goodwood Park Hotel Singapore, 22 Scotts Road

WHEN: May 13 and 14, noon to 2.30pm (first seating), 3 to 4.30pm (second seating)

PRICE: $68 an adult, $34 a child; $88 an adult with a glass of Laurent-Perrier champagne

TEL: 6730-1743

INFO: www.goodwoodparkhotel.com