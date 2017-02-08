11 foodie ideas for Valentine's Day

SINGAPORE - With Valentine's Day round the corner, you might want to start thinking about how to show your special someone that you care.

Whether you are just getting to know each other or celebrating a blissful marriage, ST Food has the dish on where to eat and food-related activities to take part in for those who celebrate this day.

IF YOU'RE JUST GETTING TO KNOW EACH OTHER

1. Thankful Tuesdays Pasta-Making Workshop at Plentyfull



Plentyfull is a 132-seater eatery that includes a gourmet grocer at Millenia Walk. PHOTO: PLENTYFULL



Cooking together makes for a great bonding session. Plus, it could give you an insight into someone's character. So roll up your sleeves and get into the kitchen.

Plentyfull's head chef Victor Loy will be conducting a pasta-making workshop. Learn to make gnocchi from scratch and cook a dish with it. You can also take home the pasta that you make.

There are three workshops this month, with each workshop focusing on a different dish: Russet Potato Gnocchi with Mushroom and Spinach (Feb 14), Pumpkin Gnocchi with Kale and Pecorino (Feb 21) and Gratinated Gluten-Free Gnocchi with Anchovies and Capers (Feb 28).

Where: Plentyfull, Millenia Walk, 9 Raffles Boulevard, 01-79/80

When: 6.30pm, 14 Feb 14, 21 and 28

Price: $38++ a person

Info: Call 6493-2997 or e-mail hello@plentyfull.com. Go to https://www.facebook.com/plentyfullsg/

2. Live Music at Montreux Jazz Cafe



Braised Kobe Oxtail Roulade. PHOTO: MONTREUX JAZZ CAFE



If cooking together is too much work, then opt for a nice meal with a sophisticated soundtrack. The Montreux Jazz Cafe marries food with music, carrying the branding of the famed Montreux Jazz Festival.

Enjoy a live music performance as you indulge in a five-course menu which includes roasted prawn bisque and scrumptious mains such as the grilled Chilean Sea Bass and the braised kobe oxtail roulade. The meal also includes two complimentary glasses of Moët Chandon champagne.

Where: Pan Pacific Orchard, 10 Claymore Road

When: Feb 14

Price: $180 a couple

Info: Call 6733-0091. Go to http://www.montreuxjazzcafe.com/en/cafe/singapore

3. Hearts Go Loco Singles Event



Lucha Loco will be holding a Singles' Party on Valentine's Day. PHOTO: LUCHA LOCO



Ask someone out to Lucha Loco's Singles' Party to make things a little less awkward and to well, get the ball rolling. The Mexican restaurant's Hearts Go Loco is back for a fifth year. Feast on Mexican fare such as tacos and have a fun and wild night with a Kissing Booth; and a Pinata Bashing station where the guys can show off their biceps while whacking the pinata.

Where: Lucha Loco, 15 Duxton Hill

When: Feb 14, 8pm

Price: Diners pay for the food, and are required to get coupons ($10 and/or $15) for beverages and tacos

Info: Call 6226-3938 or e-mail info@luchaloco.com. Go to www.luchaloco.com

IF YOU WANT TO TAKE A ROMANTIC STROLL AFTER YOUR MEAL

4. District 10 at UE Square



The interior of District 10 at UE Square. PHOTO: DISTRICT 10



Tuck into a three-course set dinner at District 10 at UE Square. The casual restaurant is serving a selection of Italian antipasto of Parma ham, rockmelon, roasted scallops, tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella and grilled vegetables. For the main course, diners can choose between the pan-roasted salmon fillet served with potato mousse, pesto sauce and sautéed spinach, or the grilled grain fed black angus steak served with roasted rosemary potatoes, red wine sauce and pan-fried goose liver. End the night on a sweet note with a slice of raspberry chocolate cake, then take a moonlit walk along the Singapore River.

Where: District 10, UE Square, 81 Clemenceau Avenue, 01-15/16/17

When: Feb 10 to 14, two seatings - 6pm or 8pm

Price: $78++ a person, inclusive of 1 glass of Prosecco

Info: Call 6738-4788 or e-mail district10.com.sg. Go to http://www.district10.com.sg/ for more information.

5.Spuds & Aprons at Faber Peak



Spuds & Apron will be offering a four-course set dinner for couples on Valentine's Day. PHOTO: FABER PEAK SINGAPORE



Dine at the peak of Mount Faber at Spuds & Aprons which will be offering a four-course set dinner ($248++ per couple). Start with an appetiser of smoked duck salad, followed by a choice of cod with shellfish mousse, or pan-roasted fillet mignon.

Take a stroll around the park, an historic dating hotspot, after your meal.

Where: Spuds & Aprons, 109 Mount Faber Road

When: Feb 14

Price: $248++ a couple

Info: Call 6377-9688 or e-mail guestrelations@mountfaber.com.sg. Go to https://www.faberpeaksingapore.com/eat-drink-shop/spuds-and-aprons

6. Sabio By The Sea



The tapas platter from Sabio By The Sea. PHOTO: SABIO BY THE SEA



Sit on the terrace by the water at Sabio By The Sea at Sentosa Cove's Quayside Isle, and enjoy the sea and sunset as you dine.

The restaurant's Valentine's dinner set for two includes a tapas platter with items such as chorizo and peppers, prawn tortilla, and spicy meatballs with Serrano ham; main courses of suckling pig, octopus and tuna saku; and dessert.

Where: Sabio By The Sea, Quayside Isle, 31 Ocean Way, 01-02

When: Feb 11 to 14

Price: $98++ a couple

Info: Call 6690-7568 or go to http://www.dhm.com.sg/sabio/

FOR THOSE WHO WAN T AN ELEGANT, QUIET MEAL

7. Gordon Grill at Goodwood Park Hotel



The interior of Gordon Grill at Goodwood Park Hotel. PHOTO: GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL



Enjoy a fine-dining experience with a loved one at Gordon Grill, which is known for its impeccable service.

A Sharing Plates dinner, priced at $338++ a couple, includes dishes such as chilled noodles with sakura ebi, seaweed and garlic shallot oil; smoked salmon tartare with cucumber, capers, rock melon and watermelon; King crab leg with avocado, sour cream and farm caviar; a trio of soup; and main courses including a roasted jumbo quail and a platter with Angus beef , Iberico pork and red snapper.

Where: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road

When: Feb 11, 12 and 14

Price: $338++ a couple

Info: Call 6730-1744 or e-mail gordon_grill@goodwoodparkhotel.com

8. Il Lido at The Cliff



Il Lido at The Cliff at the Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa on Sentosa. PHOTO: IL LIDO



Immerse yourself in tranquillity as you dine at Il Lido at The Cliff at the Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa on Sentosa.

The Valentine's Day dinner includes dishes such as tomato consume; scallop crudo with pumpkin and basil cream; house-made tagliolini with carabineros shrimp tartare and Amalfi lemon; and a choice of halibut or beef tenderloin; and saffron mousse with raspberry sorbet and coconut meringue for dessert.

Where: Il Lido, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa, 2 Bukit Manis, Sentosa

When: Feb 11 to 14

Price: $128++

Info: Call 6708-8310 or go to http://www.sofitel-singapore-sentosa.com/dining/illido-at-the-cliff/

FOR THOSE WHO WANT IMPRESS THEIR DATE WITH A VIEW

9. Zafferano



An interior view of Zafferano. PHOTO: DESIGNPHASE DBA



Situated at the top of Ocean Financial Centre in Raffles Place, Italian restaurant Zafferano will impress your date with its expansive view of Marina Bay. Its five-course Valentine's Day menu, priced at $218 a person, includes dishes such as Sicilian red prawns; Hokkaido scallop tartare with Russian caviar, pomegranate jelly and gold flakes; and a choice of Norwegian trout or sous-vide US Prime beef tenderloin.



The view from the 43rd storey of Ocean Financial Centre where Zafferano is located. PHOTO: ZAFFERANO



Where: Zafferano, Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay, Level 43

When: Feb 14

Price: $218 a person

Info: 6509-1488 or e-mail reservations@zafferano.sg. Go to http://www.zafferano.sg/

10. Ce La Vie



Ce La Vie offers a special couple drink for Valentine's Day. PHOTO: CE LA VIE



Start with a pre-dinner drink to soak in the view from the SkyParka at Marina Bat Sands before heading into Ce La Vie restaurant for a meal. Dishes include fresh oysters, seared foie gras and baked French red mullet. There is a choice of main course - slow-roasted Asian spice-rubbed veal tenderloin or French Yellow chicken breast served with duck fat confit potato, finished with Sichuan pepper sauce.

The highlight here includes a couple drink - pour a raspberry-infused drink into glasses of cotton candy. You'll also get to take pictures in Ce La Vie's Photobooth.

Where: Ce La Vie, SkyPark at Marina Bay Sands, Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue

When: Feb 14 and 15

Price: $168++ a person. Add $128++ a person for wine pairing

Info: Call 6508-2188 or e-mail reservation-sg@celavi.com. Go to http://sg.celavi.com/

11. Artemis



Alaskan King Crab Salad with Grilled Pimento Peppers, Avocado and Tomato Petals. PHOTO: ARTEMIS



Roof-top dining restaurant Artemis at Capita Green in the Central Business District is offering a four-course dinner for two. Feast on dishes such as a freshly shucked Tsarskaya oyster; a choice of starter which include heirloom beetroot, Alaskan King crab salad, or char-grilled Spanish octopus; and a choice of main course including slow-roasted Iberico pork, or Wagyu hanger steak; and dessert. After dinner, have a drink at the alfresco bar.

Where: CapitaGreen Rooftop, Level 40, 138 Market Street

When: Feb 14

Price: $148 a person

Info: Call 6635- 8677 or go to http://artemisgrill.com.sg