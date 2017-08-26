Font size of TV closed captions will be reviewed

We refer to Mr Steven Lo Chock Fei's letter on the font size of subtitling in our programmes across the different TV channels (Larger Font For TV Closed Captions, Life, Aug 19).

We will be looking into the feasibility of standardising the font size of the subtitles when we next review our channels' subtitling requirements.

We appreciate his feedback and thank him for his interest in our programming.

Parker Lim

Lead, TV Operations

Mediacorp

