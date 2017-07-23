Fish, from farm to fork

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times Food website, ST Food - straitstimesfood.com.

VIDEO: FRESH BARRAMUNDI

Singapore fish farm Kuhlbarra, which specialises in barramundi, has partnered four restaurants to showcase how its fish can be enjoyed in various ways.

The participating restaurants, all part of hospitality group Unlisted Collection, are Cheek by Jowl, Salted And Hung, Pollen and The Market Grill.

Watch a video that will cover the feeding and harvesting of the fish and how fish is prepped at a restaurant kitchen.

When harvesting, the fish are immediately placed into an ice slurry which lowers their body temperature, preserves the quality of their flesh and kills them by hypothermia. They are then transported to a facility where they are scaled, filleted and vacuum-packed. Fish arrive at restaurants in refrigerated trucks within 48 hours of being harvested.

In the video, Pollen's head chef Steve Allen demonstrates how to cure a barramundi fillet with salt, sugar, orange zest and Indian long pepper.

Various Kuhlbarra fish dishes will be available at the participating restaurants until Aug 31.

Barramundi video: http://str.sg/barra

RECIPES TO TRY

Try The New York Times' easy recipe for a pasta with mint, basil and fresh mozzarella.

The only cooking required is the boiling of the pasta. The residual heat from the hot pasta will melt the gooey cheese as all the ingredients are tossed together.

The pasta dish also has a pinch of red chilli flakes for an extra punch. Adjust to taste.

Pasta recipe: http://str.sg/4Dwj

COFFEE CAPITALS

ST Food has a new foodie resource on its site called Coffee Capitals.

Go on a cafe-hopping trail with ST's foreign correspondents in five cities in Asia, from Tokyo to Jakarta.

Coffee Capitals: http://str.sg/4DGf

