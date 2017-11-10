Film Picks

A GHOST STORY (PG13)

92 minutes

3.5 stars

Writer-director David Lowery makes the film version (main photo) of tape loop. Here, time goes forward and backward, speeds up and slows down, and characters re-appear, like echoes.

Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara are musician C and wife M. C dies, but instead of moving on, his ghost lingers at home. Lowery's goof is that Affleck spends most of the movie under a white sheet with two eyeholes.

C becomes unstuck in time and humanity spreads out like a grand American pageant.

In the end, the film might just be one long montage, but with the help of a powerful score from Daniel Hart, the effect is mesmerising.

FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL

In the largely English-language comedy Madame (M18, 91 minutes), a wealthy American couple living in Paris (played by Harvey Keitel and Toni Collette, above right) force their maid Anne (Rossy de Palma, above left) to be a seat-filler at a dinner party, with unexpected consequences.

In the period drama, From The Land Of The Moon (R21, 120 minutes), a woman from the country (Marion Cotillard, below), thought to be mad because of her romantic yearnings, is married off to a man she does not love. Then she meets someone who could be the one she really wants.

GERMAN FILM FESTIVAL

In the 1970s, the term "electronic music" came to be associated with two groups: Kraftwerk and Tangerine Dream. Kraftwerk grew more famous and Tangerine Dream never stopped making albums and soundtracks, and still make music today. Their sounds can be heard on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

The documentary, Revolution Of Sound: Tangerine Dream (NC16, 97 minutes, above), tells the band's story using videos from the personal archives of its late founding member, Edgar Froese.

The 21st edition of the German Film Festival, billed as Singapore's largest, features more than 30 films spanning almost every genre.

