Festive fun

1 CHICKEN & EGG: A FOWL TALE

The humble chicken is the subject of this exhibition that features more than 200 stamps sourced from across the globe.

Here, you can learn fun facts about this ubiquitous bird, such as blood sport cockfighting or the purpose of the red comb on a rooster's head.

The stamps on display date from 1962 to today and come from countries such as Botswana, Laos and Singapore. Where: Singapore Philatelic Museum, 23B Coleman Street When: Open till 6pm today, closed tomorrow. Otherwise, the exhibition runs daily from 10am to 7pm till June 25. Admission: Free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents; other visitors pay $8 an adult and $6 a child aged three to 12 Info: spm.org.sg

2 CHINESE NEW YEAR EXHIBITION

People born in the Year of the Rooster are especially welcome at this festive exhibition devoted to trivia about chicken.

If you are born in the Year of the Rooster, have your photograph taken at the entrance to the show and you get to enter all three levels of the centre for free. The photo will be included in the centre's Happy Rooster Family Album.

Inside, you can take close-up shots of some of the handmade Rooster lanterns that are part of the this year's street light-up in Chinatown.

After the exhibition, you can choose to hop on a trishaw for a relaxing half-hour jaunt around the streets of Chinatown that are adorned with about 5,500 colourful lanterns.

The starting point for the rides are either at the centre or Albert Mall Trishaw Park. Where: Chinatown Heritage Centre, 48 Pagoda Street When: Open till 5pm today, closed tomorrow. Otherwise, the exhibition runs daily from 10am to 8pm till Feb 28. Admission:Entry into the exhibition is free.

Trishaw ride: $49 for an adult and $39 for a child aged three to 12. Childen below three ride for free if they sit on their parents' or guardian's lap. Info: chinatownheritagecentre. com.sg

3 CHINESE NEW YEAR COUNTDOWN PARTY

Usher in Chinese New Year at this countdown party with Mediacorp artists such as Zoe Tay and Tay Ping Hui and make sure to stay for a dazzling display of fireworks at the stroke of midnight. Where: New Bridge Road and Eu Tong Sen Street When: Tonight, 9.30pm to 12.30am Admission: Free Info: chinatownfestivals.sg

4 FESTIVE STREET BAZAAR

If you have not bought enough festive wares and goodies, tonight is the final night for the annual street bazaar in Chinatown and the hours are extended to 1am.

The 440 stalls sell everything from lanterns and cushion covers to pineapple tarts and dragon's breath, a trendy new dessert that makes you look like you are breathing out smoke. Where: Along Pagoda, Smith, Sago, Temple and Trengganu streets When: Tonight, till 1am Admission: Free Info: chinatownfestivals.sg

5 RIVER HONGBAO 2017

Missed the fireworks display at the Marina Bay New Year's Eve countdown? The pyrotechnics are coming back to the area as part of the ongoing River Hongbao event at The Float @ Marina Bay.

At midnight tonight and 9pm daily till Feb 4, fireworks will dance across the scenic skyline, accompanied by lasers, flames and music.

As an annual tradition, most people also go for the more than 60 large-scale lantern displays.

Look out for the 53m-long, 13m-high centrepiece that features future Singapore icons such as Jewel Changi Airport and Punggol Eco-town. Visitors can also put on virtual-reality glasses to take in a 360-degree view of lanterns that will appear to fly across the sky.

At scheduled timings, there will be acrobatic and dance performances by Chinese troupes, xinyao and getai shows.

Finally, fuel up at one of more than 40 stalls selling local and regional fare such as roast duck and churros. Where: The Float @ Marina Bay When: Till Feb 4, 2 to 11pm daily except for tonight when it will end at 1am Admission: Free Info: www.riverhongbao.sg

6 WINGS OF ASIA ENCOUNTER: PHEASANTS EDITION

Where better to pick up fowl facts than at the Jurong Bird Park?

The park has organised a guided tour of the Wings of Asia exhibit, which houses endangered birds such as the red junglefowl, the chicken's wild ancestor and the green peafowl.

Drop by the Breeding and Research Centre and if you are lucky, you might catch chicks hatching from their shells. Where: Jurong Bird Park, 2 Jurong Hill When: 11.45am from tomorrow to Monday Admission: $29 for an adult and $19 for a child (aged three to 12) during these three days Info: www.wildcny.sg

7 DAHLIA DREAMS

Go gaga over dahlias at the Flower Dome in Gardens by the Bay, where there are about 3,000 pots of dahlias in vivid hues of red, orange and yellow shown in rotation. There are 30 new cultivars this year. They include the Marem Pom Pom, a dahlia shaped like a pom pom, and Bora Bora, a two-toned dahlia that is yellow in the middle with hot pink petals.

Besides the floral display, there will be other Chinese cultural touches such as a three-tiered pagoda, arched moon gates, a pond and adorable driftwood sculptures of chickens.

If you want to learn botanical facts about the display, join a free guided trail that takes place twice a day. Where: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive When: Till Feb 19, 9am to 9pm Admission: Local residents: From $8 for a conservatory and from $12 for two conservatories; foreigners: from $15 for two conservatories Info: www.gardensbythebay. com.sg

8 ISTANA NATURE GUIDED WALK

The Istana opens its doors on Sunday to visitors for a botanical tour of its grounds.

In guided walks conducted every hour by NParks volunteers, participants will encounter tembusu trees that are more than a century old, jelutong trees with their huge, lofty crowns and brightly coloured peacock flowers.

Elsewhere at the Istana are activities such as a Chinese opera performance and puppet show. Where: Istana, Entrance via main gate along Orchard Road When: Sunday, 10am to 4pm Admission: $2 for a child aged three to 12, $4 for an adult who is a Singapore citizen or permanent resident, others pay $10. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Info: www.istana.gov.sg

9 LOVE IN SPRINGTIME

With Valentine's Day just around the corner after Chinese New Year, the folks at Sentosa are adding a touch of romance to the New Year festivities.

At Palawan Green, each of the 12 Chinese zodiac lanterns is accompanied by a love story.

From tomorrow to Monday, there will be stilt walkers dressed in Chinese opera costumes roaming Merlion Plaza and Beach Plaza and a circus act at Merlion Plaza.

At the Beach Plaza, various booths will provide activities such as palm reading. Where: Various locations around Sentosa When: Till Feb 26 Admission: Standard entrance fees apply Info: www.sentosa.com.sg/cny

10 CRAFT AND MUSIC FUN AT THE ESPLANADE

The Esplanade comes alive with free programmes for the entire family during the long weekend. At the Pip's Playbox activity space, children can learn about the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac.

Wooden panels with carvings of the animals will be set up and children can create paper rubbings of the animals with crayons.

There is also a line-up of music performances such as an ocarina (ancient Chinese wind instrument) and guzheng performance tomorrow by members of the Singapore-based traditional Chinese music group Ocarina House.

Where: Pip's Playbox and Esplanade Concourse, 1 Esplanade Drive When: Till Jan 31 for music performances and Feb 28 for the Chinese zodiac craft activity Admission: Free Info: www.esplanade.com/free

Master of lion dance costume roars on

VIEW IT / A LIGHTER SIDE OF HISTORY: A LION DANCE COSTUME MAKER

WHERE: The Salon, Level 1, National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road WHEN: Monday, 11am to noon ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at national museum.sg/programmes/programme-list/lsoh-jan-2017. The talk is conducted in Mandarin

Chinese New Year or not, Mr Henry Ng is busy creating flashy and intricately designed lion dance costumes.

It's an all-year business, he says. "There is no season for lion dance. People have it for celebrations and anniversaries too, so I'm always busy."

The 57-year-old is one of Singapore's last few full-time lion dance costume makers. He has been working out of his five-room flat in Ang Mo Kio for the past 21 years.

A self-taught craftsman who began working in his teens, he still makes everything from scratch. The lion heads are built from a bamboo skeleton and strengthened with layers of gauze and high quality paper before he decorates them with long eyelashes and a feathery beard.

He designs the lion's body too, which is a blanket stitched together using various types of cloth, sequins and fur.

One lion costume - which consists of the head and body - takes him five days to complete and he charges $1,250 for each piece of work, a price tag he has not changed since he first started.

"Maybe I should start charging more, eh?" he quips. Pointing to his shiny bald head, he adds, "I have been working hard till all my hair fell out but my price is still the same."

His wife works as a senior operations executive and they have three children who live with them.

This year, he has resolved to step out of his home-cum-workspace more to share his story and possibly even impart his skills to the younger generation.

That is why he is conducting a free talk in Mandarin at the National Museum of Singapore on Monday. He will also demonstrate key parts of the crafting process.

"After all these years, I realised that I need to do other things besides just making the costumes every day," he says.

Demand for his costumes has dropped by about half compared to when he first started. This is thanks to competition from China, where factory-made costumes are sold for a fraction of what he charges.

But he is not calling it a day yet.

"I will carry on making lions as it's my passion. I won't stop until I can no longer do it."

• Watch the video that shows the intricate details of creating a costume at http://str.sg/4mdV

Rooster, monkey and dragon take a dive

VIEW IT / UNDERWATER DRAGON DANCE

WHERE: Open Ocean Habitat, S.E.A Aquarium, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway WHEN: 2.15 and 4.15pm daily till Feb 11 ADMISSION: For Singapore residents: $34 (adult) and $22 (child aged four to 12 and senior citizens aged 60 and above), for others: $38 (adult) and $28 (child) INFO: www.rwsentosa.com

Aquarist Michael Soh, 49, is one of the many "backstage workers" at S.E.A. Aquarium in Resorts World Sentosa.

He feeds the marine animals and cleans the tanks, working hard behind the scenes to keep the aquarium experience magical for visitors.

But this Chinese New Year, he will be put in the limelight as one of the four performers in an underwater Chinese dragon dance.

Mr Soh and the rest of the aquarium's diving team will take turns playing a dragon, rooster and monkey in a five-minute skit on how last year's Chinese zodiac animal, the Monkey, makes way for this year's Rooster.

To mark out their characters, the divers will wear rooster and monkey headgear. The dragon is a 3m-long prop that dances against the currents.

The show runs twice a day at 2.15 and 4.15pm in the aquarium's Open Ocean Habitat from tomorrow till Feb 11.

Mr Soh, who has been working at the aquarium for the past five years, says performing underwater is tougher than it looks.

"We have to adjust to the water current and the marine animals swimming around," he says.

The Open Ocean Habitat is home to more than 40,000 marine animals of 120 species including manta rays, schools of fish and sharks.

"The sting rays are particularly curious. They like to come close and see what's happening," he says.

The underwater dragon dance has been part of the aquarium's Chinese New Year celebrations since 2014.

Mr Soh will perform in some of the shows, but unlike previous years, he will rest for the first few days of Chinese New Year.

"It's time to rest and let my junior colleagues shine," he says.

These festive performances are a way for divers like Mr Soh to be recognised by the public.

"Otherwise, people don't really see us or realise that we can perform too," he says.

• Colourful lights and festive music for underwater dragon dance http://str.sg/4md9

Young tour guides bring Singapore festivals to life

While most of her peers will be taking a break during this Chinese New Year period, 16-year-old Rebekah Seow will be working instead.

The CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School student is part of a group of 54 youth ambassadors who will guide visitors around River Hongbao's photo exhibition, The More We Get Together: Festivals And Festivities In Singapore.

Using photographs and information boards, the exhibition details the customs and preparations behind some of the main festivals celebrated in Singapore, such as Hari Raya Puasa, Deepavali and Christmas.

The show is part of River Hongbao, the annual Chinese New Year carnival held at The Float at Marina Bay.

From Feb 1 to 4, Rebekah and her friends will be conducting guided tours in English and Mandarin.

She hopes to hone her speaking skills through the experience. The youth ambassadors had already undergone public speaking training sessions organised by Sun Yat Sen Memorial hall.

The eldest child of a civil servant and a sales representative, she has always been interested in public speaking. The student councillor is a member of her school's English drama club and has participated in storytelling competitions in school.

"I'm glad I got this opportunity," she says. "It gives me more insight into the different festivals in Singapore."

• Watch the video: How students fare in quiz on CNY traditions. Go to http://str.sg/4mnb