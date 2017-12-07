Festive deals at ST Food's new online shop

The Straits Times Food has launched an online festive shop in collaboration with establishments such as Peach Garden restaurant and One Farrer Hotel & Spa.

The festive shop aims to make it easier for people who want to entertain by offering gourmet packages of food paired with highly rated wines.

The festive offerings are specially created for ST readers and exclusively available for pre-order on the ST Wine online site.

Peach Garden, known for its exquisite Chinese cuisine and modern culinary creations, has come up with the Glazed Garlic Baked Turkey. Its unique Eight Treasure Rice stuffing is made from premium ingredients, including conpoy, mushroom, bamboo shoot, lotus seed, chestnut, lily bulb, fried garlic and salted egg yolk.

Or spice up your festive feasts with the Szechuan Spices Salt Encrusted Turkey and Brandy Infused Fruit Cake from One Farrer Hotel & Spa.

The turkey meat is well-marinated with garlic, spring onion, coriander, black vinegar and the distinctively aromatic Sichuan pepper powder.

Round off your feast with the Brandy Infused Fruit Cake made with lychees, candied ginger, dried longan, red date, orange peel, cranberries, apple and gula melaka.

The Straits Times' Life editor Tan Hsueh Yun says: "Christmas is a stressful time so I always order the main meat dishes and at least one dessert.

"The turkeys from Peach Garden and One Farrer Hotel & Spa are just the kinds of birds I would order for my Yuletide feasts. They are juicy and I love how they incorporate Asian flavours. The rice stuffing in the Peach Garden bird is so good, I can eat on its own.

"And while the spices in One Farrer's turkey make my scalp tingle, I also find myself wanting more of it. It really packs a punch. I've been a fan of the hotel's fruit cake, so this is a no-brainer. It is not as heavy as traditional fruit cake and not too sweet. Perfect, in other words."

The festive package of one Glazed Garlic Baked Turkey and two bottles of wines - one red and one white - is priced at $328. It is $318 for the package with Szechuan Spices Salt Encrusted Turkey, Brandy Infused Fruit Cake and two bottles of wines - one red and one white.

Featured wines in the packages are the Frankland Estate Chardonnay 2014, rated JH90 by wine critic James Halliday, and the Mount Pleasant Hunter Valley Philip Shiraz 2015, rated JH93.

To place your pre-orders, go to STwine.sg/gourmet. For inquiries, e-mail STwine@sph.com.sg or call 6319-5076 (office hours).