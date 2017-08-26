Fast Lane: Ferrari turns 70

Ferrari turns 70

A convoy of 157 Ferraris took to the streets last Sunday to mark the brand's 70th anniversary. The largest gathering of Prancing Horses here, the convoy took off from the F1 Pit Building on a 70km drive past landmarks such as Marina Bay Sands, the Botanic Gardens, Orchard Road and the Padang. It concluded at the JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach. Leading the way was the LaFerrari Aperta and the 812 Superfast. Other notable cars included the F12tdf, 458 Speciale Aperta and the Tailor-Made SG50 F12berlinetta, as well as rarely seen older models like the 308 GTB, F355berlinetta, F430 Scuderia, F308 Quattrovalvole and the Testarossa.

Audi's numbers game

Audi is adopting a new nomenclature to reflect the power output of its model range. Following what sister brand Volkswagen has done, the names will include two numbers which stand for a model's specific power output. For example, the numeral combination "30" will appear on the rear of all models with power outputs of between 110bhp and 130bhp; and "45" represents power outputs of between 230bhp and 252bhp (which makes perfect sense, of course). It is, however, not known if this confusing naming convention will apply to cars in Singapore.

All-wheel-drive BMW M5

BMW has unveiled the new M5, which is now equipped with all-wheel-drive to cope with its monumental output of 600bhp and 750Nm. Its new M xDrive all-wheel-drive platform is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 bi-turbo engine.

Outside of a race track, the car promises driveability, with peak torque available from 1,800rpm (and remains there until 5,600rpm). The M5 hits 100kmh in just 3.4 seconds and 200kmh in 11.1 seconds. Top speed, however, is an electronically limited 250kmh. But an optional M Driver's Package can raise this to 305kmh. It is due to arrive in Singapore by the first half of next year.

Harley-Davidson's new bikes

Harley-Davidson has launched five new Touring bikes and eight all- new Softail Big-Twin cruisers as part of its plans to launch 100 motorcycles by 2027. The new models include the Fat Boy, Heritage Classic, Low Rider, Softail Slim, Deluxe, Breakout, Fat Bob and Street Bob.

Cutting emissions

British manufacturer CGON claims its hydrogen additive technology cuts particulate emissions by up to 91.3 per cent and nitrogen oxides by 47.9 per cent. Real-world fuel efficiency also improves by up to 20 per cent. A device injects small amounts of hydrogen into the engine for more complete combustion.

Next generation fuel cell Hyundai

Hyundai Motor has offered a glimpse of its next generation fuel cell vehicle, well ahead of the hydrogen-powered SUV's official launch early next year. The near-production-ready version of a yet-to-be-named model is said to be more efficient than previous fuel cell cars. The new 163bhp SUV is said to offer a range of 800km between refuelling - the longest of any production fuel cell cars.

Lithe BMW Z4

BMW has given a glimpse of its next Z4 roadster. The Concept Z4 boasts lithe and compact proportions. It adopts classical roadster design cues, such as a long wheelbase, a low-slung, stretched silhouette and a compact rear end. But it gets a shorter bonnet and overhangs for better driveability. The German brand has meanwhile released teaser clips of its convertible i8 plug-in hybrid sportscar too. Both cars are expected to hit showrooms next year.

Two-tone Volkswagen SUV

Behold the Volkswagen T-Roc, the first Volkswagen SUV that will be available in two-tone paintwork. The compact SUV boasts an elongated silhouette, with a striking chrome element that runs from the A-pillars across the complete side roof line all the way into the C-pillar. Its off-road look is enhanced by all-round dark plastic trim, which protects the bodywork around the wheel arches and side sills, as well as the vehicle's front and rear. Volkswagen Singapore says it does not know when the T-Roc will arrive.

Volkswagen's battery-powered minivan

Volkswagen has confirmed that it will produce the ID Buzz concept car. The battery-powered minivan is slated to launch after 2022. With a length of 4,942mm, a width of 1,976mm and a height of 1,963mm, the concept car offers extraordinary room. The car will be part of a fleet of more than 30 all-electric models to hit the road by 2025.

Lighter new Discovery here

The new Land Rover Discovery has landed.

Boasting seven seats, yet looking sleeker than its predecessor, the new car is set to jostle with models such as the Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90 for customers.

It is 480kg lighter than before and comes with air suspension, a 3-litre turbocharged V6 engine and a host of onboard amenities.

It is priced at $353,999.

Christopher Tan