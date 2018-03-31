Fast Lane: Bigger Touareg

Bigger Touareg

Compared with its predecessor, Vollkswagen's third-generation Touareg is moderately wider and longer.

Luggage capacity has gone from 697 to 810 litres (with all seats up). And there is an optional electrically operated compartment cover.

Despite its increased length and width, the car body is 106kg lighter because of its mixed material construction of aluminium and high-tech steels. Total car weight, however, is unknown.

The model is launched with a 340hp V6 turbocharged petrol and a 421hp turbodiesel V8. A plug-in hybrid with 367hp will also be available.

Electrifying history

Mini will show off a classic electric model at the New York International Auto Show this weekend.

The Mini Electric combines the classic look of the world's favourite small car with electric-drive technology. It is, alas, merely a concept car right now.

The brand's first all-electric production model will be launched next year - just in time for the 60th anniversary of the Mini.

Self-driving Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar's I-Pace will be the first premium self-driving electric vehicle in Waymo's autonomous fleet. Up to 20,000 units will join the fleet from 2020.

Jaguar Land Rover and Waymo (formerly the Google self-driving car project) will work together to engineer self-driving Jaguar I-Pace vehicles as part of their shared goals to make cars safer and improve mobility for everyone.

New Cayenne here

Porsche has launched its new Cayenne in Singapore with V6 turbo, V6 twin-turbo and V8 twin-turbo engines. These are the Cayenne with 340hp, Cayenne S with 440hp and Cayenne Turbo with 550hp respectively. The Cayenne Turbo features a new 4-litre V8 bi-turbo with 770Nm of torque. A new eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox allows the Cayenne Turbo to accelerate from 0 to 100kmh in 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 286kmh.

Volkswagen's cleaner LNG transport vessels

Work has started on the construction of liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels for logistics within the Volkswagen Group. From next year, two ships powered by LNG will carry Volkswagen Group vehicles from Europe to North America.

LNG drive systems will significantly reduce pollutants. Compared with conventional vessels, the LNG ships will reduce CO2 emissions by up to 25 per cent, nitrogen oxides by up to 30 per cent, particulates by up to 60 per cent and sulphur oxides by as much as 100 per cent.

Cars@Expo on next weekend

Car bazaar Cars@Expo will be back next Saturday and Sunday, with 50 car and accessory exhibitors. Organised by ST Classifieds, the first edition of the bi-annual car event is expected to draw a crowd of at least 120,000.

The latest models from brands such as Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Lexus and Volkswagen will be there, along with pre-owned choices from dealerships such as Cosmo Automobiles, Das WeltAuto, Performance Premium Selection and Yong Lee Seng Motor.

Visitors who spend at least $100 will get a three-month digital subscription to Torque, Singapore's leading motoring magazine. Open from 10am to 8pm, the event is at Singapore Expo halls 3 and 4. Admission is free.

New look for Tucson

Hyundai's 2018 Tucson is due to arrive here in September, looking more modern with full LED lights, a cascading grille and an uplifted front bumper, the skid plate and a new wheel design.

The car is powered by two diesel and two petrol engines - all downsized. The most powerful unit is a 2-litre turbodiesel with 186hp, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

There is also a 1.6-litre turbodiesel with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a choice of front-or four-wheel-drive.

Sleeker Mustang

Ford's updated Mustang is slightly sleeker and boasts enhanced engines, sharper driving dynamics and advanced driver assistance technologies. LED headlights, a 5-litre V8 beefed up to deliver 450hp, a 10-speed autobox and MagneRide suspension are some of the changes you can expect. Driver assistance programs such as pedestrian detection and lane keeping are also available.

Faster F-Pace

Jaguar has unleashed a souped-up version of its F-Pace. The 5-litre supercharged V8 F-Pace SVR puts out 550hp and 680Nm. It hits 100kmh in 4.3 seconds and has a top speed of 283kmh. Included in the package are rear electronic active differential for optimised traction and dynamics, and uprated brakes with 395/396mm front/rear two-piece discs.

Christopher Tan