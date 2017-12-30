Merc's E-class Cabriolet arrives

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new E-class Cabriolet, completing its E-class family. This soft-top four-seater comes with smartphone integration, wireless charging, a widescreen cockpit and the latest assistance systems. The usual range of engines provide power. The E300 Cabriolet, with a 2-litre 245hp engine, is going for $350,888.

BMW's high-performance range back with Performance Motors

Seven years after BMW picked Munich Automobiles as the dealer for its M and M Performance models, the high-performance range is now back with Sime Darby's Performance Motors. Performance Munich Autos now operates out of 315 Alexandra Road. The new entity is fully owned by Sime Darby, but it is understood that Munich Automobiles is negotiating for a stake. Performance Munich Autos' first new model will be the M5.

New interior for Merc's A-class

The interior (above) of the new Mercedes-Benz A-class is a complete departure from its predecessor's. The cabin looks youthful, yet sophisticated. The dashboard is divided into two sections: the lower section is visually separated from the main body of the dashboard by a "trench" and it appears to float. The optional ambience lighting enhances this effect. A widescreen cockpit has no cowls above its instruments. Turbine-like air vents are another highlight.

Customise your Mini with 3D printing

Mini will soon employ 3D printing and laser lettering to allow owners to customise their cars. Side scuttles, interior trim, illuminated door sills and LED door projectors will be custom manufactured in a design created by customers online. Personalised products will be available for numerous Mini models over the course of next year.

New Toyota Vios with hill-start assist

The new Toyota Vios (above) has landed, with prices starting at $89,988. Powered by a familiar 1.5-litre engine mated with a continuously variable transmission, the car comes with low rolling-resistance tyres, seven airbags and a slew of traction and stability programs, including hill-start assist.

Thinking robots only in movies

Can computers or robots think? Could they have a consciousness? When specialists from the Volkswagen Group IT Data Lab talk about their work, they often hear questions like this. But Professor Patrick van der Smagt, head of AI research at the Data Lab, says machines that can think are only for the movies.

"They have nothing to do with our work," he says. "We develop algorithms that independently learn how to detect and predict specific patterns and laws so that optimum decisions can be made."

Machine learning is merely an ability of a program to link data, analyse interconnections and make predictions. "However, pattern detection is not a reflected thought process," he says.

Swipe the steering wheel

Mercedes-Benz has given its G-class (above) its most radical interior makeover in four decades. While distinctive door handle and idiosyncratic door-closing sounds remain, the cabin is now more contemporary. The shape of the round headlamps, for instance, is reflected in the air vents. The design of the indicators is found in the shape of the loudspeakers. Drivers are able to control the infotainment system without taking their hands off the wheel. The touch-sensitive controls on the steering wheel respond to swiping motions in the same way as the surface of a smartphone.

Mono gets lightweight lithium-ion battery

Briggs Automotive Co (BAC) – the Liverpool-based manufacturer of the Mono single-seat supercar (above) – is confirmed for the Performance Car Show in Birmingham from Jan 11 to 14. Mono is the world’s only road-legal single-seat sportscar. The 2018 Mono features a host of new standard technologies, including a lightweight lithium-ion battery.

Mini ’s new gearbox

Mini is the latest brand to adopt a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, starting with its 3-Door Hatch, 5-Door Hatch and Convertible. Fast gear changes, a high degree of shift comfort and optimised efficiency are some of the benefits of the new gearbox.

Land Rover Discovery goes commercial

A new ultra-versatile commercial version of the Land Rover Discovery (above) has been launched in Britain. With its second and third row seats removed, it has 1,856 litres of cargo space. It is available with Land Rover’s Ingenium 2.0D SD4 240hp and 3.0D TD6 258hp engines. The Discovery Commercial comes exclusively with fourwheel-drive, automatic transmission, twin-speed transfer box, air suspension and a full-size spare wheel.

Audi Sport GmbH gets new CEO

Mr Michael-Julius Renz, 60, will become the new CEO of Audi Sport GmbH. He follows Mr Stephan Winkelmann, 53, who will leave at the turn of the year to become president of Bugatti. Mr Renz has held managerial roles at Audi Ag for more than 20 years. He has been president of the Audi Sales Division China since 2015. He will take over the operations of Audi Sport GmbH from March 1.

Most prefer to drive themselves, says survey

More than 70 per cent of drivers in Britain surveyed by Mazda say they still want to drive themselves when autonomous cars are available in the future. Only 29 per cent actively welcome the arrival of autonomous vehicles. Mazda, which believes that autonomous technology should act only as co-pilot, also polled 11,008 adults across key European markets, including 1,002 in Britain. Across Europe, 66 per cent of drivers wanted to remain behind the wheel even if self-driving cars become widely available. Interestingly, there is no evidence of greater support for self-driving cars among younger drivers.

Rising petrol car sales up CO2 emissions

The war on diesel engines has claimed an unintended victim – the climate. Rising petrol car sales have pushed overall CO2 emissions from cars up for the first time in 14 years. United Kingdom Department for Transport figures uncovered by Buyacar.co.uk, an online car retailer, show that the average new car sold this year produces more CO2 than one sold in 2016, reversing a continuous decline in emissions of the greenhouse gas since the figures were first published by the government in 2003. Industry figures attributed the rise to the slump in sales of diesel cars, which generally produce less CO2 than equivalent petrol models. After recent tax rises, diesel sales have declined by 16 per cent so far this year.

Denso’s Pit & Go facility at Sin Ming

Independent workshop operator Ricardo Auto Centre has been appointed by Japanese components giant Denso to run its branded Pit & Go facility here. Located at Sin Ming AutoCity in Sin Ming Drive, the Pit & Go workshop is part of a concept reproduced in Asia. Pit & Go workshops are given technical support (such as access to latest diagnostic

machines) and technicians are sent for training at Denso Thailand.