More elegant Mercedes-Benz CLS

The new Mercedes-Benz CLS looks cleaner and more elegant, with a grille contour that widens towards the base and a forward-slanting front section. Wide, low-set headlamps and two-section tail-lights add to the contemporary theme. All variants are equipped with new petrol and diesel engines: inline-six and inline-four units. Like its predecessors, the new four-door coupe will enter the market in March next year. Launch versions include a 286hp/600Nm CLS350d and a 340hp/700Nm CLS400, both with all-wheel-drive. The car is expected to arrive in Singapore in the second half of next year.

New Mercedes-Benz S-class arrives

Mercedes-Benz unveiled its facelifted S-class at The Ritz-Carlton on Wednesday. The S320L, S450L and S560L were displayed, all with a nine-speed autobox, multi-beam LED headlights (with a record reach of 650m) and a longer list of standard issue features as well as semi-autonomous systems. A new V8 biturbo petrol engine makes its debut in the S560L. Prices start at $418,888.

Ferrari FXX-K Evo to debut at UK exhibition

The superlative Ferrari FXX-K Evo will debut at Autosport International. The carbon-fibre car is powered by a 1,000bhp 6.3-litre V12 paired with an electric motor. The track-only car produces more than 830kg of downforce at top speed, which is a 23 per cent improvement compared to the FXX-K. This is boosted by a twin-profile fixed wing on the tail, developed to work in seamless synergy with the active rear spoiler. Autosport International will take place at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham from Jan 11 to 14.

More efficient Infiniti

The Infiniti QX50 is the first production vehicle to feature an engine with variable compression.

This technology is seen as the next major step in optimising efficiency and emissions.

It sits on an all-new platform, with a front engine/front-wheel-drive configuration (with an all-wheel option).

The car also incorporates Infiniti's ProPilot autonomous drive support technologies to assist the driver when accelerating, braking and steering.

New SM3 ZE has greater range

Renault Samsung Motors has unveiled the new SM3 ZE. The electric car's driving range has increased by 57 per cent to 213km. Battery power has been raised to 36kWh, with no increase in weight. As the average daily trip in South Korea is 40km (as of last year), the new SM3 ZE is capable of running for about five days on a single charge.

Sorento's new design and technologies

Kia's designers have made a series of changes to the Sorento's exterior. Revisions include those on the front and rear bumpers, new LED head-and tail-lamps and a new dark metallic finish to its "tiger nose" grille.

It is the first SUV available with Kia's new eight-speed autobox. The transmission boasts 143 newly patented technologies and delivers a slick-shifting, more decisive drive, while reducing emissions slightly.

Kia has equipped the new 2018 Sorento SX and GT Line with Smart Parking Assist System and keyless entry system. Both models also come with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay connectivity. Prices start from $162,999.

Jaguar clocks fastest lap

Jaguar's 600hp XE SV Project 8 has clocked the fastest lap around the Nurburgring Nordschleife for a four-door sedan.

The most extreme road-legal Jaguar clocked a time of 7min 23sec. The car is capable of hitting 100kmh in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 320kmh.

Production is limited to 300 units worldwide.

Alfa Romeo back in Formula One

Alfa Romeo is returning to Formula One after more than 30 years away from the sport.

The Italian make and Sauber F1 Team have entered into a multi-year partnership covering strategic, commercial and technological cooperation, starting with the 2018 season.

The official name of the team will be Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team. The F1 cars will sport the distinctive colours and logo of Alfa Romeo.

More luxurious Range Rover

The new Range Rover SVAutobiography boasts new levels of luxury and comfort with a redesigned cabin, power-closing rear doors, reclining airline-style seats and a unique timepiece by Zenith.

It is powered by a new 404hp plug-in hybrid electric-petrol powertrain with an electric range of nearly 50km.

Hand-finished by Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, the car offers a comprehensive range of powertrain options. There is also a 565hp V8 supercharged petrol.

Jeep Compass with more than 70 safety features

The new Jeep Compass offers six powertrain combinations, including two petrol, three diesel engine options and two gearboxes - a nine-speed automatic and a six-speed manual.

The petrol engines include a 1.4-litre turbocharged with 170hp and 250Nm of torque paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The diesel engine range includes a 1.6-litre with 140hp and 350Nm.

The car comes with more than 70 advanced safety and security features, including Forward Collision Warning-Plus, LaneSense Lane Departure Warning-Plus, Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, ParkView rear back-up camera with dynamic grid lines, Automated Parallel and Perpendicular Park assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, electronic stability control with electronic roll mitigation and six standard air bags. The car is due in Singapore in March next year.

Christopher Tan