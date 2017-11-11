More powerful M3 CS

Behold the new BMW M3 CS, boasting more power and torque than even the M3 Competition. With 460bhp and 600Nm from its 3-litre turbocharged inline-six engine, the car achieves a century sprint time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed electronically limited to 279kmh. The car's engine is force-fed by two mono-scroll turbochargers. The M3 CS is expected to arrive in Singapore by third quarter of next year.

New Mercedes hits 100kmh in 3.6 seconds

Mercedes-Benz has launched the Mercedes-AMG GT R, a twin-turbo V8 with 585bhp, an extensively modified suspension and new aerodynamics. It hits 100kmh from standstill in 3.6 seconds and a top velocity of 318kmh. There are no prices as the car is available only on special indent basis.

Volkswagen and Google tie up on quantum computing

Volkswagen Group and Google are tying up to do research on quantum computing. Quantum computers can solve certain highly complex tasks considerably faster than conventional super computers. In some cases, a solution will be possible with only quantum computers. Volkswagen hopes the collaboration will help it in traffic optimisation, to explore structures for new materials (especially high-performance batteries for electric vehicles) and to work on artificial intelligence with new machine learning processes.

Renault's autonomous system rivals pro drivers

Renault has developed an autonomous control system that can handle challenging driving scenarios. In an industry first, the system can demonstrate road obstacle avoidance as competently as professional test drivers. Tested against these drivers, the technology will find its way into at least 15 Renault models with different levels of autonomy that are slated to be in showrooms by 2022.

More rugged Jeep Wrangler

The new Jeep Wrangler is more rugged-looking and promises more offroad capability. A convenient fold-down windscreen for offroad purists and dozens of different door, top and windscreen combinations are available. The car will be launched at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Nov 29. It is slated to arrive in Singapore by next November, preceded by the new Jeep Compass 1.4 in March.

BMW 6-series Gran Turismo at Suntec Plaza

From now till Nov 24, you can catch a glimpse of the new BMW 6-series Gran Turismo at the BMW Pavilion in Suntec Plaza. The first 6er GT - recent winner of the EuroCar Body Award 2017 - is a cross between a coupe and a fastback. The car above is a 630i GT, priced at $311,800. The BMW Pavilion also hosts brands such as Montblanc, The Bespoke Club, Ode to Art, Sincere Fine Watches and 1855.

Honda's radical CB

Honda has given a glimpse of what its future CB model will look like. The CB4 "Interceptor" is a cafe racer with plenty of high tech. The front of the bike features a fan used to convert the motorcycle's kinetic energy to power a touchscreen located on the fuel tank. The screen provides constant connectivity to allow the rider to follow the road through digital maps, make emergency calls or simply to connect devices.

Citroen's seats with memory foam

Citroen has unveiled the new C4 Cactus, the first model in Europe to feature the brand's new progressive hydraulic cushion suspension. It is also the first vehicle in the world to boast seats with memory foam. The car's 2.6m wheelbase and short overhangs ensure compact dimensions for excellent agility and handling, while providing all the spaciousness expected in this segment. There is no word on when it will land here.

Polo rallying to go

The new Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 will be launched in the second half of next year. The rally car will have 270bhp and will be equipped for races such as the FIA World Rally Championship. A sketch of the car, which is based on the new sixth-generation Polo, gives a hint of what the car will look like. The all-wheel-drive Polo GTI R5 is fitted with a sequential five-speed racing transmission and a comprehensive safety package.

Nissan tests autonomous technology

Nissan Motor is testing its next-generation ProPilot autonomous technology on a modified Infiniti Q50 sports sedan. The technology enables the vehicle to operate autonomously on urban roads and freeways, beginning when the driver selects a destination using the navigation system, until arrival. The prototype's artificial intelligence uses input from 12 sonars, 12 cameras, nine millimetre-wave radars, six laser scanners and a high-definition map to analyse complex scenarios and navigate challenging city conditions, such as crossing busy intersections.

VW's new wind tunnel Volkswagen has opened a new

Wind Tunnel Efficiency Centre in Wolfsburg, Germany. With a floor area of 8,800 sq m, it can test vehicles at wind speeds of up to 250kmh, simulating real traffic conditions with a view to reducing drag and fuel consumption. It can also simulate temperatures between minus 30 deg C and 60 deg C.

Last of Subaru's WRX STI

Subaru is making the final edition of its current generation WRX STI. The WRX STI Final Edition, strictly limited to 150 units, marks the end of the current line of performance sedans. The Final Edition has a series of upgrades across key areas of the car, making it the most capable WRX STI on the market. It has an electronic Multi-Mode Driver's Control Centre Differential which provides optimum cornering ability. It has 19-inch wheels, larger Brembo brakes with yellow callipers and styling tweaks to make it look more aggressive.

Storck delivers 770g bike

Just 107 examples of the Storck Fascenario.3 Aston Martin Edition bicycle will be built. Storck, a renowned German bike manufacturer, worked with Aston Martin's bespoke division to create the carbon-frame two-wheeler which tips the scales at only 770g.

High-power charging network in Europe

BMW Group, Daimler Ag, Ford Motor and the Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche will jointly develop and implement a high-power charging (HPC) network for electric vehicles across Europe. Launching about 400 HPC stations by 2020, the joint venture will make long-distance journeys easier. Tesla has set up a similar network in the United States.

Christopher Tan