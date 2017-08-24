Wrist Taker

Who: Mr Harold Lee, 47, managing director of courier service company XDel Singapore

Watch: Seiko Prospex Baby Tuna Automatic Diver's 200M

How much I paid for it: $350

Why I like it: This Seiko is a classic and a trusted friend. It is inexpensive, but can hold its own against more opulent brands. I don't always wear a watch, but when I do, I count on it to take me where I'm supposed to be on time.

I find this a rugged watch that can take a few knocks. It expresses my state of mind and sums up my personality.

I've gone through quite a lot and, in the process, have become worldly wise.

Wong Kim Hoh