Winning with flying colours

Three months ago, one of award-winning hairstylist Dylan Tung's dreams came true.

"I wanted to be a super hairstylist, to show my talent to the world," says the co-founder and director of Evolve Salon.

The 40-year-old bachelor did just that in October last year when he travelled to Barcelona to take part in Global Zoom Event, an international competition which involved nearly 100 hairdressers.

Representing Goldwell Singapore, which develops and supplies hair products and services to hairdressing professionals, Mr Tung emerged victorious in the category for hair colour creations.

His winning look had jewel-like colours reminiscent of an oil slick.

Mr Tung, whose work has diverse inspirations, says: "I like Gothic things and artists such as Japanese Yayoi Kusama who, besides being known for her iconic dots, uses colour in a fresh way. I also like Chinese artist Liu Bolin, who uses his own body as a canvas."

As part of his win, he will head to London and Germany this month to work with other top hairstylists.

The road to success, however, was rocky. His parents objected to what they felt was a "feminine" interest in hairdressing from a young age.

His elder brother, Mr Tung Kok Beng, one of his most staunch supporters, died of cancer a few days before he won the award at the competition in Spain.

The youngest of four children, Mr Tung was born in Penang, Malaysia. Now a Singapore permanent resident, he did not want to be part of the family business, which his parents expected.

They made Tambun biscuits, a bean paste pastry and speciality of Penang.

As a child, he disliked the smell of the oil used for the baking. He sometimes spent his time after school at a nearby park to avoid helping his parents.

Instead, he was fascinated by his aunt's hair salon located below the shophouse his family lived in. He would peer in, watching her transform messy hair to sleek coiffures "like magic", he recalls.

His aunt offered to send him overseas to study hairdressing, but his parents declined. His mother felt he was too young and that hairdressing was not a "proper" career for a man, he says.

At about age 13, he dropped out of school. He was not fond of studying and art was the only subject he excelled in.

He often showed his talent in watercolour sketches.

After leaving school, he did work such as carving foam sculptures and other display items for malls. When he was about 19, his parents sent him to Johor Baru to work, where he got a job as a waiter at a karaoke lounge.

He fell in with a fashionable crowd, including hairstylists, who urged him to pursue his passion. He returned to Penang to learn the craft at a hair salon.

After two years as a shampoo boy, he moved to Singapore in 2004.

Since then, he has won several hairdressing competitions and set up Evolve Salon at Liang Court in 2010 with a few friends.

His late brother, who was a cook in Kuala Lumpur, had supported him financially in the early stages of his career and always encouraged his artistic talent.

A visibly moved Mr Tung recalls: "I didn't want to go to Spain, I wanted to go to Kuala Lumpur to see him. His last message to me was, 'Don't come here, make your dreams come true.'

"He said I would win."

Things in his bag

PANTS BY TATAMI FIGHTWEAR

I use these for martial arts-inspired body combat classes at the gym. I like such designs, which look like Japanese art. I have six tattoos, including one depicting Japanese koi swimming upstream to become a dragon.

IPAD

I use my iPad at the gym when I'm too tired. I watch YouTube videos on fashion, design or hairstyle colours. This photo shows my winning look for the international hairdressing competition I took part in last year.

STAMP

I like traditional things such as this stamp with my Chinese name on it. When I do my projects, I stamp the papers or sketches and sign them.

WATERCOLOUR PAINTS, BRUSHES, PALETTE AND COLOUR PENCILS

I got this set of Artist's Alpha Watercolors from Ipoh about 11/2 years ago. I used these as a child. The colour pencils are from Derwent Academy.

I take my art materials with me so that I can sketch and paint in my sketchbook whenever I am inspired, which is not usually at home or at my salon.

SPORTS EARPIECE FROM BOSE

These light, bluetooth earpieces can be used securely when I do sports. I like listening to new-age musicians such as Enigma and Kitaro.