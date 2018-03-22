What you wear to the office should always be an investment piece

Dressing for success is not a myth – studies have shown that what we wear affect our mental and physical performance.

A paper from the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal revealed that subjects who wore formal business attire felt more powerful and performed better at cognitive tests than their peers who wore casual clothing.

To put together a suitable wardrobe for the corporate workplace, pick pieces that are fashionable, versatile and practical. Whether you are looking for sleek dresses or modern suits, Marks & Spencer (M&S) offers staple and quality work wear for both men and women.

The apparel is also more than meets the eye, thanks to nifty innovations — crease-resistant technology keeps selected clothes wrinkle-free; Stormwear technology repels water and keeps you dry during rainy days; StayNEW technology reduces bobbling and colour loss, keeping your clothes looking new and bright for a longer time; and bottoms designed with adjustable waists provide extra comfort.

For the chic and sensible woman

Look fashionable and sleek at the workplace without compromising on comfort. For easy pairing, get separates in understated colours. They are easy to mix and match, especially on mornings when you may be in a rush.



Ponte Wide Leg Trousers is made with StayNEW technology, which reduces bobbling and colour loss ($49.90). PHOTO: MARKS & SPENCER





Straight Leg Trousers are a staple in the wardrobe and great for days when you need to look formal yet fashionable ($89.90). PHOTO: MARKS & SPENCER



For example, the M&S Midi Skirts come in dark olive and toffee colours, making them easy to coordinate with shirts and tops. The colours are great alternatives to the usual shades of black, white and grey.



Midi Skirts come in dark olive and toffee colours and have an adjustable waist ($119.90). PHOTO: MARKS & SPENCER



The collection also has one-piece dresses that you can slip on for an instantly professional look. Subtle details such as pleats and side ties make simple outfits look effortlessly chic. For a loose silhouette, go for the Tie Side Half Sleeve Wrap Dress. For a fitted silhouette, the Pleated Front Bodycon Midi Dress in a beautiful shade of powder blue is a great choice.



Tie Side Half Sleeve Wrap Dress ($119.90). PHOTO: MARKS & SPENCER





Designed for a fitted silhouette, the Pleated Front Bodycon Midi Dress is in a beautiful shade of powder blue ($149.90). PHOTO: MARKS & SPENCER



Suit up with tailored pieces

For men, the must-have staples in the wardrobe are fitted pants and breathable tailored shirts. These will take you from Monday to Friday, so invest in high quality attire that are comfortable and last longer.

M&S’ Pure Cotton Tailored Fit Textured Shirt is an stylish piece that makes you look and feel sharp. The Slim Fit Flat Front Trousers is made with crease-resistant technology and an active waistband that provides freedom of movement and a better fit, making it perfect for busy days.



Slim Fit Flat Front Trousers ($39.90). PHOTO: MARKS & SPENCER





Pure Cotton Tailored Fit Textured Shirt ($99.90). PHOTO: MARKS & SPENCER



For days when you need to look more formal and put together, don a well-fitting suit.

The Navy Regular Fit Suit, which is made with a merino-wool rich blend, has a natural stretch that helps in smoothing out creases. The added Stormwear technology helps you look smart in any weather. The Active waistband trousers move with you for added comfort on the go.



Navy Regular Fit Suit ($499.90). PHOTO: MARKS & SPENCER



Refresh your work wardrobe with quality and staple work wear. Visit M&S to try on their Tailoring range, which is designed with nifty innovations so the clothes last longer, are more comfortable and fit better. Purchase now and enjoy 50 per cent off the second piece for a limited period only.