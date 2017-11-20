Victoria's Secret angels hit the runway in Shanghai

SHANGHAI - It is abuzz backstage at Hair and Makeup, ahead of the annual mega glam Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai on Monday (Nov 20).

The models have been getting ready for the 8pm show since 9.30am this morning. The show is being held at Shanghai's premier entertainment venue, the Mercedes-Benz Arena, in Pudong.

This is the first time the much-watched event is taking place in Asia. Last year, it was held in Paris.

It is said that this will be the lingerie brand's biggest show yet, with 55 models from 17 countries.

A handful of veteran Angels, including Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio, will show off the lingerie label's new line on the catwalk, including the much-anticipated VS x Balmain collaboration. Designed by the French fashion house's creative director Olivier Rousteing, the collaboration is Victoria's Secret's first.

Headlining the musical performances at this year's show are One Direction member Harry Styles, American R&B singer Miguel, Chinese singer-songwriter Jane Zhang and Tony Award-winning actor and singer Leslie Odom Jr.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Lily Aldridge, when asked about what goes through her head on the runway, said: “It’s all about your personality, making sure people can see your inner beauty, your inner shine.”

So, how does it feel to be a Victoria’s Secret Angel? American model Taylor Hill, sums it up. She said: “It’s a dream come true. It’s one of the coolest jobs in the world. As a model, it’s a very prestigious opportunity to get.”

Wearing the coveted Fantasy Bra this year will be Brazilian-born model Lais Ribeiro. The Champagne Night Fantasy Bra, which was custom-made fit to her body, is valued at US$2 million (S$2.71 million) and is decked out with nearly 6,000 gemstones including diamonds and yellow sapphires.

Another highlight of tonight's show will be the Chinese models who will walk the runway. They include He Sui, Liu Wen, Xi Mengyao and Ju Xiaowen.

Related Story Victoria Secret's Shanghai show includes six Chinese models

Model Gigi Hadid will not be participating in the Shanghai show, despite an earlier social media post saying how much she was looking forward to it. On Nov 17, she tweeted: "I'm so bummed I won't be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can't wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can't wait for next year! :) x".

The show will broadcast at 10pm Eastern Standard Time (11am Singapore Time), Nov 28 on American television network CBS.