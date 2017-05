British actress-model Cara Delevingne was a head-turner in more ways than one at Sunday's MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old - who is sporting a bald look to act as a terminally ill woman in Life In A Year with Jaden Smith - was picked by Vogue magazine as one of the standouts in the show. Vogue praised her for pairing "mink-hued winged shadow with deep berry lipstick to striking effect".