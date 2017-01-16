Theresa May's best looks

pix under

Alyssa Woo

British Prime Minister Theresa May has landed a coveted spot that is usually reserved for the world's top supermodels and beautiful celebrities - a US Vogue cover.

According to The Guardian, Mrs May will grace the April cover of the magazine and was photographed by renowned American photographer Annie Leibovitz, who has also taken the portraits of other famous women such as Michelle Obama and Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer of Facebook.

While the late Margaret Thatcher, the UK's first female prime minister, has been photographed for British Vogue four times, Mrs May April's cover will make her the first British prime minister to be featured in US Vogue.

The 60-year-old, who was made Britain's Prime Minister in July last year, has been making a statement with her fashionable choice of footwear - seeming to favour chic pointed pumps and flats in eye-catching colours and print - and clean-cut blazers and coats in bright colours such as sky blue, red and leaf green.

She is also known for having expensive taste.

Last month (Dec 2016), she was photographed for the Sunday Times (The Times' newspaper magazine) at her official Downing Street apartment residence wearing a pair of brown leather trousers worth 996 pounds (SGD 1,711) from British designer Amanda Wakeley.

In the same photograph, where she is pictured seated comfortably in a sofa, she is wearing a cashmere jumper worth 495 pounds (SGD 851), also from Amanda Wakeley, and a pair of sneakers from British luxury brand Burberry worth 295 pounds (SGD 507).

Although the photo drew negative comments from Ms Nicky Morgan, Britain's former education secretary, one cannot deny that Mrs May has an eye for style.

Despite being a serial outfit-repeater, she knows how switch up her look by wearing different shoes and accessories.

Here are a look at some of her best oufits (and shoes):

41167015

1. At the Lord Mayor's Banquet, at the Guildhall, London, with her husband Philip.

By forgoing a belt or elaborate jewelled choker, Mrs May lets the elegant cut of her red dress speak for itself and highlight her trim figure.

41167071, 41167016, 41167011

2. Her favourite tweed jacket and skirt outfit

A favourite outfit of Mrs May's seems to be a dark grey tweed jacket, reported by The Telegraph to be from British fashion brand L.K Bennett, with a black skirt. She has been spotted wearing the outfit on at least three different occasions in November last year.

On Nov 1, to attend the ceremonial welcome at the start of the three-day state visit of Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos at Horse Guards Parade in central London, May accessorised with a smart hat, big pearl necklace and black gloves (41167071); on Nov 9, she wore the same outfit with pointed hot pink flats (41167016) for a meeting in central London with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban; and on Nov 18, the same jacket and skirt outfit was paired with a pair of kitten heels in a bright, fire engine red (41167011) for a meeting in Berlin, Germany.

41167101

3. At the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium on October 21, 2016.

It is a bold choice to wear a bright-coloured suit, and Mrs May hits it out of the park by pairing it with a paisley-print scarf.

41167074

4. Attending the Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in London, October 26, 2016.

Mrs May seems to have mastered wearing tonal colours. While her outfit may be in varying shades of blue, she looks anything but.

41166890

5. Attending a meeting with the First Minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones, at the Senedd, the National Assembly for Wales building, in Cardiff, south Wales on July 18, 2016.

Mrs May can do no wrong with her cream and red outfit, accessorised with a smart and ladylike pearl necklace. Her chunky bangle and pumps is more adventurous than expected for a politician, but she pulls it off well by sticking to solid colours for her red dress and jacket. with cropped sleeves.

alywoo@sph.com.sg