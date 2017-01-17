Theresa May on US Vogue cover

British Prime Minister Theresa May has landed a coveted spot usually reserved for the world's top supermodels and beautiful celebrities - a US Vogue cover.

According to The Guardian, Mrs May will grace the April cover of the magazine and was photographed by renowned American photographer Annie Leibovitz, who has also taken the portraits of other famous women such as Michelle Obama and Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer of Facebook.

While the late Margaret Thatcher, the UK's first female prime minister, has been photographed for British Vogue four times, Mrs May's April cover will make her the first British prime minister to be featured in US Vogue.

The long-time politician, who was made Britain's Prime Minister in July last year, has been making a statement with her fashionable choice of footwear, as well as clean-cut blazers and coats in bright colours such as sky blue, red and leaf green.

She is also known for having expensive taste.

Last month, the 60-year-old was photographed for The Sunday Times, The Times' newspaper magazine, at her official Downing Street apartment residence wearing a pair of brown leather trousers from British designer Amanda Wakeley worth £996 (S$1,719).

In the same photograph, in which she is pictured seated comfortably on a sofa, she is wearing a cashmere jumper worth £495, also from Wakeley, and a pair of sneakers from British luxury brand Burberry worth £295 .

Despite being a serial outfitrepeater, she knows how to switch up her look by wearing different shoes and accessories.

Here is a look at some of her best oufits.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



ADVENTUROUS ACCESSORIES

Mrs May (attending a meeting at the Senedd, the National Assembly for Wales building, in Cardiff, south Wales last July ) accessorised with a smart and ladylike pearl necklace. Her chunky bangle and pumps were more adventurous than expected for a politician, but she pulled the look off by sticking to solid colours for her dress and jacket.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



FAVOURITE TWEED JACKET AND SKIRT

A favourite outfit of Mrs May's seems to be this dark grey tweed jacket, reported by The Telegraph to be from British fashion brand L.K. Bennett, with a black skirt. She has been spotted wearing the outfit on at least three occasions in November last year.

On Nov 1, she donned the outfit to attend the welcome ceremony at the start of the three-day state visit of Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos at Horse Guards Parade in central London, and accessorised with a smart hat, big pearl necklace and black gloves (left). On Nov 9, she wore the same outfit with pointed hot pink flats for a meeting in central London with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. On Nov 18, the same outfit was paired with a pair of kitten heels in a fire-engine red for a meeting in Berlin, Germany.



PHOTO: REUTERS



SIMPLE ELEGANCE

At the Lord Mayor's Banquet at the Guildhall, London, last November, Mrs May let the elegant cut of her red dress speak for itself and highlight her trim figure.



PHOTO: REUTERS



GOING TONAL

Attending the Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in London on Oct 26 last year, Mrs May seemed to have mastered wearing tonal colours. While her outfit comprised varying shades of blue, she looked anything but.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



BOLD CHOICE

At the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct 21 last year, Mrs May made a a bold choice to wear a bright- coloured suit and she hit it out of the park by pairing it with a paisley-print scarf.