Best and Worst Dressed at the Star Awards 2017

At the Star Awards on Sunday, many of the younger actresses chose pretty but safe gowns by bridal designers.

It was left to veteran stars such as Zoe Tay and Pan Lingling to be different and bold in their choice of outfits for the night - Tay in her jumpsuit and Pan in her stunning red column gown.

The men were not experimental or fashion-forward with their outfits either, with many sticking to black suits or neutral shades in grey.

Where is Christopher Lee's infamous apron-outfit, which he wore to the 1997 Star Awards, when we really need something to talk about?

PAN LINGLING

Pan (above), 46, looks every bit the star in this gown with exaggerated ruffles by Francis Cheong, with bling courtesy of local jeweller The Canary Diamond. The bright-red gown and matching lipstick make her skin glow.

JESSECA LIU

The leggy 38-year-old Best Actress nominee (above) looked like she stepped off the runway in this embellished gown from Zuhair Murad.

JULIE TAN

In her sparkly dress by bespoke wedding dress designer Jessicacindy, Tan (above), 24, looks like a modern-day Cinderella at the ball, albeit a sexier incarnation with that thigh-high slit. Pity about her simple black heels, though – she should have gone for a matching pair of shoes instead.

FELICIA CHIN

The 32-year-old (right) changed into a pretty turquoise pleated gown with sheer cape from Basil Soda, which was a vast improvement from the headacheinducing swirly Mary Katrantzou outfit she wore earlier in the evening. Not much can be said for her squeeze, actor Jeffrey Xu, 28, and his Kim Jong Un-inspired hairstyle.

CHEN SHUCHENG

The 67-year-old (right, with actress Xiang Yun, 55) looks suave with his white coif and matching bow tie, showing that sticking to just black and white can be interesting when it is carried off well.

The worst dressed

ROMEO TAN

The 32-year-old Best Supporting Actor winner (above) checkmates himself. Never mind the chequered flag reference, his uninspired Dsquared coat comes in last in the fashion race.



PHOTOS: ONG WEE JIN, MEDIACORP



JAYLEY WOO

Her dress has too many trimmings and details and the sheer panelling showed off one of the body’s least attractive areas – the knees. At least ,Woo (above), 25, had her Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award to distract from the nightmare of a dress.