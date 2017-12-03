Stylish company

14 Creative director Sven Tan, 37; chief designer Kane Tan, 35; managing director of operations Julene Aw, 39; and managing director of marketing and sales Jaclyn Teo, 39, all co-founders of In Good Company

While major global retail players are shuttering stores amid a retail slump, In Good Company is the little local clothing label that could: Not only has it added to its store count here this year, but it has also expanded into two new countries.

The stylish yet eminently wearable label was founded by four Singaporeans, including designers Sven Tan and Kane Tan. It launched this year in Dubai at Robinsons department store, as well as in the Philippines at The SM Store in Makati City, Manila. That is on top of its existing outposts in Hong Kong, Bangkok and Jakarta.

Here in Singapore, it opened a second brick-and-mortar store at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (MBS). Its first store, at Ion Orchard, opened in 2015.

But it did not just expand physically. It also expanded its range of offerings to include its first menswear collection in January. Previously, it offered styles for women and children as well as accessories.

"It does seem like more has happened for us in 2017," says Mr Sven Tan. "This year has been a ride, sometimes overwhelming, as so much work and effort goes into each thing we do. But it's always exciting.

"The new stores in Manila, Dubai and, now, MBS all happened because the opportunity or partners came at a time when we just happened to be ready."

This year, In Good Company also collaborated with the new Andaz Singapore hotel to design staff uniforms, alongside its architect Andre Fu of The Upper House in Hong Kong.

Mr Tan calls the project an "industry accolade" that reminds him the brand is "doing something right".

With a 23 per cent year-on-year increase in exports - not including e-commerce sales - the five-year-old brand definitely seems to be company shoppers like to keep.

May Seah