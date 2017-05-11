Style News: Urban Decay x Jean-Michel Basquiat Collection

URBAN DECAY X JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT COLLECTION

Make-up brand Urban Decay has partnered the estate of neo-expressionist painter Jean-Michel Basquiat for a limited-edition collection of cosmetic products.

Featuring small replicas of his art on its packaging, the new collection's colours echo the shades used in his street art. The artist died in 1988. Blush and eyeshadow palettes also come with small hook-shaped cut-outs at the back, so they can be hung on walls as small paintings.

The collection includes eye pencils ($32), lipsticks ($29, below), eyeshadow palettes ($62) and a blush palette ($52).

It is available at all Sephora outlets from today and will be sold at Urban Decay's Takashimaya, VivoCity and Bugis Junction stores from May 25.

The Takashimaya outlet is at B1-32 Ngee Ann City, 391A Orchard Road, open: 10am to 10pm daily, tel: 6734-3126.

The VivoCity outlet is at 01-13, 1 Harbourfront Walk, open: 10am to 10pm daily, tel: 6221-6259.

The Bugis Junction outlet is at 01-16, 200 Victoria Street, open: 10am to 10pm daily, tel: 6837-0652.



PHOTOS: LINJER, URBAN DECAY



LINJER AT KAPOK

Norwegian leather goods brand Linjer has launched a new line of watches here at multi-brand boutique Kapok.

This is the brand's first foray into timepieces. It is well known for its line of leather bags and wallets.

Featuring sapphire crystal glass and leather straps, Linjer watches are priced at $385 each. There are six variations to choose from.

The watches are available at Kapok stores in Tang Plaza and the National Design Centre.

Kapok in Tang Plaza is at Level 3, 310 Orchard Road, open: 10.30am to 9.30pm (Mondays to Saturdays), 11am to 8.30pm (Sundays), tel: 6737-5500.

Kapok in National Design Centre is at 01-05, 111 Middle Road, open: 11am to 9pm daily, tel: 6339-7987.

NIKE'S AIR SOCK RACER FLYKNIT PREMIUM

The Nike Air Sock Racer Flyknit Premium is now available at select Nike retailers and Limited Edt Stores here.

The laceless shoes, which were released in 1986 as a shoe for marathon runners, have undergone a revamp. The current version features the brand's Flyknit technology, which was used to construct the shoe's fabric, and buckle straps in place of laces.

Priced at $225, it is available at Nike stores in Shaw Centre, Paragon and VivoCity, the Limited Edt Vault stores in 313@Somerset and JEM, as well as the Limited Edt Chamber at the Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands and the Limited Edt store in Queensway Shopping Centre.

Cara Wong