Style News: Sukki Singapora launches lipstick range

SUKKI SINGAPORA LAUNCHES LIPSTICK RANGE

Sukki Singapora, Singapore's first burlesque artist, has collaborated with cosmetics brand LASplash Cosmetics to launch a lipstick collection.

The six colours in the Sukki Collection include reds, pinks and gold - three are matt and three are glossy.

They are scented based on Sukki's favourite cake flavours and each lipstick is priced at US$18 (S$24.30).

As a special introductory offer, shipping is free for orders of six or more lipsticks while stocks last.

The collection is available at shop-lasplash.com/new/sukki-collection.html

RE:ERTH CHRISTMAS POP-UP

Skincare brand Re:Erth (below) is holding a Christmas pop-up event until Saturday at Caffe Vergnano 1882, which is located at lifestyle destination South Beach Avenue.

With a purchase of a bottle of the brand's star product, the Multi-Targeted Elixir ($108), customers will receive 50 per cent off their second skincare product.

They can then customise their own Christmas box to take their two products home in. They will also be treated to a specially concocted festive drink featuring Re:Erth's star ingredient, Japanese white turmeric.

The pop-up is at 26 Beach Road, B1-17.

NEW ADIDAS ORIGINALS EQT CUSHION ADV RANGE

Adidas Originals has launched a new range of sneakers called the EQT Blue Pack, a throwback to 1990s sportswear styles.

The four EQT Cushion ADV models integrate the Adidas Equipment range's distinctive shade of "EQT blue" into their designs and feature nubuck quarter panels, reflective accents and the brand's iconic three-stripe marks (below).

Each pair retails for $220. The collection is available in selected stores, including Adidas in Pacific Plaza, Bugis+, Ion Orchard and Paragon; Limited Edt; Robinsons; Tangs; Pedder on Scotts; and AW Lab stores, as well as online at shop.adidas.com.sg/originals/eqt.html and Zalora.