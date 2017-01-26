Style News: Selected IWC timepieces on Net-a-Porter

SELECTED IWC TIMEPIECES ON NET-A-PORTER

Selected styles from Swiss luxury watch brand IWC Schaffhausen's new Da Vinci collection are available for purchase on Net-a-Porter.com - ahead of the regular sales period in April.

The Da Vinci collection was officially unveiled at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie trade fair in Geneva last week.

Five models from the collection, including the Da Vinci Automatic 36 and Da Vinci Automatic Moon Phase 36 (pictured), will be available on Net-a-Porter.



Da Vinci Automatic Moon Phase 36 PHOTO: NET-A-PORTER



They are each priced from US$5,699 (S$8,095) to US$14,755.

NEW TOD'S STORE AT MARINA BAY SANDS

Italian luxury brand Tod's opened its first concept store in Asia at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands on Jan 19.

To celebrate the opening of the 1,776 sq ft boutique, there are limited-edition products available there only - a maroon Double T Messenger handbag (from $1,500) and matching Gommino loafers (pictured, from $720) for women, and a messenger bag (from $2,180) and red Double T Gommino loafers (from $740) for men. There is also a range of alphabet charms.

The new boutique is located at B1-108 The Shoppes At Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue, open: 10.30am to 11pm from Sundays to Thursdays and 10.30am to 11.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, tel: 6688-7787.

SOUTH KOREAN ONLINE STORE 5:5 OPENS SHOWROOM HERE

South Korean multi-label online store 5:5, which is based in Singapore, has opened a 2,318 sq ft showroom in Suntec City.

The store carries a mix of fashion, accessories and lifestyle products for men and women. Fans of South Korean brands such as Brownbreath and Sculptor can try on the merchandise at the showroom.



PHOTO: 5:5



Apparel and eyewear from Lapiz Sensible (pictured) can be purchased online through the showroom's order terminals, while other merchandise, such as stationery from Sweet Monster and the Anna bag from accessories brand Salut de Miel, are available in store.

The showroom has five concept spaces, such as Pink Permeated, which has its interiors done up in different shades of pink, and Bare Essentials, an all-white space with a raw material finish.

It will be revamped every few months.

Prices start at $10 for a pair of earrings by in-house brand NU Label to $399 for a pair of Lapiz Sensible shades.

The 5:5 showroom is located at 01-494 Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard, open: 10am to 10pm daily, tel: 6265-3063.

SHU UEMURA MATTE LIPSTICKS

Japanese label Shu Uemura is jumping on the matte-lip bandwagon with a new range of lip colours.

The Rouge Unlimited Supreme Matte collection ($38 a lipstick) consists of 24 long-lasting shades that apply smoothly and create a comfortable, matte finish.

The pigmented formula comes in a creamy, easy-to-apply texture.

The collection, which is available in classic shades ranging from feminine pinks to fresh orange to soft reds, will be at Shu Uemura counters from Wednesday.



PHOTO: THE DOT X

ATIENZA



THE DOT X ATIENZA COLLECTION

Handbag and accessories label The Dot, founded by Hong Kong-based designer Suki Tsui, has collaborated with artist Jayson Atienza on the The Dot x Atienza collection.

Atienza, born in the Philippines and raised in New Jersey in the United States, is known for his mosaic-like painting style involving a meticulous watercolour-and-ink approach.

This graphic look is applied to the colourful prints in The Dot x Atienza collection. Prices are $99 to $319 for cardholders and clutches, $289 to $359 for totes and handbags (pictured) and $99 to $249 for pocket squares and scarves.

The collection is available at society-a.com, Spur Urban Mine in Plaza Singapura and DW Workshop in Rochester Drive.