Style News: New serum from Shiseido

NEW SERUM FROM SHISEIDO

Japanese beauty label Shiseido has launched a serum that it says helps to create the perfect filtered skin look.

The Ibuki Smart Filtering Smoother ($48, pictured) is a lightweight formula that the label says creates photo-ready skin.

The serum contains oil-targeting micro powder which helps to absorb sebum and prevent T-zone shine.

The product is easily absorbed into the skin and does not leave a sticky feeling.



It can be used alone or over make-up and helps minimise visible pores as well as give the skin a natural matt look.

The Ibuki Smart Filtering Smoother is available at all Shiseido counters.

SAMSONITE'S CHARITY TRADE-IN

For its trade-in initiative this year, American luggage brand Samsonite is partnering the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a global children's charity which aims to realise the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses.

Those who trade in their luggage get up to 40 per cent off the brand's S'Cure and Octolite luggage models, which are priced at $565 and $380 respectively before discount. With each trade-in purchase, Samsonite donates $10, along with the pre- loved luggage, to Make-A-Wish.

The promotion is applicable at any of the 24 Samsonite stores here and department stores that carry the brand, as well as e-commerce sites samsonite.com.sg, Zalora and Lazada.

Prices of the S'Cure and Octolite models on the websites reflect the discount. After customersmake their purchases online, they can drop off their pre-loved luggage at any Samsonite store.

NEW GUCCI STORE AT ION ORCHARD

Italian luxury brand Gucci has opened a new store at Ion Orchard. The store (pictured), which spans almost 6,000 sq ft, features an industrial and romantic-style interior: vintage Oriental rugs layered over one another, soft velvet armchairs juxtaposed against industrial rivets; and marble polychrome flooring integrated with cement.

There is a wide selection of men's and women's ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, jewellery and accessories. The store also offers the Gucci DIY (Do It Yourself) service, which encourages customers to express their individuality by personalising selected products.

The new store is at 01-05 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, open: 10am to 10pm daily, tel: 6341-9151.



CLINIQUE LAUNCHES COLLABORATION WITH CRAYOLA

American cosmetics label Clinique has teamed up with well-known crayon company Crayola to produce a limited-edition line of lip colours.

The Crayola for Clinique Chubby Stick For Lips (pictured) is an exclusive collection under the beauty label's Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm range and comes in the nostalgic packaging that is reminiscent of the iconic Crayola crayon.

There are six exclusive tinted balm shades such as mauve and melon pink.

The nourishing balm applies smoothly and creates a sheer tinted finish.

The Crayola for Clinique Chubby Stick For Lips collection ($28 each) is available at Sephora stores islandwide from today.