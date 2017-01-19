Style News: New capsule jewellery collection

NEW CAPSULE JEWELLERY COLLECTION

Singapore-based jewellery label Simone Jewels has collaborated with architect and City Time Traveller television host, Jason Pomeroy, to create a capsule collection.

Titled Jewels of Architecture, the range explores the pair's love of history, art and design. It consists of six bejewelled rings that track the evolution of British architecture from the 11th to the 20th centuries.

Each ring (pictured) is a modern interpretation of an iconic building in the United Kingdom from various art eras including the Kings College Chapel.

The collection will be launched on March 2. Prices for the pieces have not been disclosed.

The collection can be viewed only by appointment at the Simone Jewels showroom on Kim Seng Road. Call 8568-3992 or e-mail contactus@simonejewels.com.



FENDI ART HOMAGE TO ROME

Italian luxury fashion house Fendi is paying tribute to Rome by installing a permanent public art piece by Italian contemporary sculptor Giuseppe Penone opposite its flagship store in Largo Goldoni in Rome.

Titled Foglie Di Pietra (Leaves Of Stone) and commissioned by Fendi, the sculpture consists of two intertwined bronze trees, measuring 18m and 9m tall, lifting an 11-tonne sculpted block of marble. It will be the first permanent contemporary piece of artwork of significance to be installed in the public spaces of Rome.

The art contribution is not the first big donation Fendi has given to Rome. The maison also helped to restore the Trevi Fountain last year.

The installation of the sculpture follows the solo exhibition of Penone, hosted at Fendi's headquarters at Palazzo della Civilta Italiana in Rome from Jan 27 to July 16. Titled Matrice, the free exhibition will feature a selection of historical works of contemporary art alongside new works.

LIMITED-EDITION REEBOOK SNEAKERS

Reebok has partnered Singaporean artist and founder of SBTG label, Mark Ong, and Limited Edt shoe shop owner Mandeep Chopra on a limited-edition sneaker based on the brand's iconic Instapump Fury shoe.

The sand-toned sneakers are called Feline Fury (pictured) and are inspired by Singapore's futuristic skyline and the lion, an animal with ties to Singapore's history.

They feature Pellegrini pony hair and a camouflage pattern inspired by the Romanian military uniform.

Each pair retails for $299 and is available for sale in Singapore, ahead of the global launch on Jan 27.

Only 600 pairs of the sneakers are available here - 400 pairs are packaged in special individually numbered box sets and available online at www.limitededt.com.

The remaining 200 pairs are sold at Limited Edt stores, including 01-20/21 Queensway Shopping Centre, 1 Queensway Shopping Centre, open: 11.30am to 9pm daily, tel: 6474-3835.

SHOP AND SAVE AT THE SHOPPES AT MARINA BAY

It is not too late to start shopping for Chinese New Year.

At The Shoppes at Marina Bay, which is offering free daily parking from now until Feb 12, enjoy 10 per cent off your total bill with every purchase of two pairs of street shoes at French ballet shoe brand Repetto.

You can also receive a complimentary Kate Spade New York shopping tote with a minimum spend of $680 at the brand's store in a single receipt.

Shoppers can also get 20 per cent off regular priced items at luxury Italian leather shoe and bag brand Moreschi and up to 50 per cent off selected apparel at children's clothing store nicholas & bears.

At department store Robinsons, save $8 when you spend a minimum of $80 via the store's Click & Collect service at shop.robinsons.com.sg.

Key in the promotion code, "CNY8OFF", when checking out your purchases to enjoy the offer.