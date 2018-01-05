Style News: Melissa's new collection

MELISSA'S NEW COLLECTION

Step into the new year with eco-friendly Brazilian shoe brand Melissa's latest collection, Mapping.

The collection launched last month features sandals, slides, flats, heels (main picture) and bags - all designed to pair well together.

New pieces will be added to the collection these two months.

Besides women's shoes, there is also a selection of shoes for kids aged four to seven.

Melissa shoes are priced between $95 and $190 and are sold at MDREAMS boutiques, selected retailers and online at mdreams.com.sg.

LACOSTE STORE IN PARAGON

French clothing company Lacoste's newest store (above) opened at Paragon last month, the fifth store for the brand in Singapore.

Occupying 1,464 sq ft of retail space, the new store offers the brand's full range of products, including apparel, leather goods, fragrances, footwear, eyewear and watches.

It also features the polo bar which showcases Lacoste's iconic polo shirts in all colours.

Customers can also personalise their Lacoste polo shirts with their initials and country flag using an embroidery service that is unique to the new store.

Lacoste is located at 02-02/03 The Paragon, 290 Orchard Road.

:CHOCOOLATE X MY MELODY

Hong Kong-based fashion brand :CHOCOOLATE is presenting a new collaborative collection (left) with Sanrio cartoon character My Melody. It launches today.

Apart from the white rabbit with a red hood, the collection also features characters such as Flat the mouse and Piano the sheep.

Vibrant pink and red form the main colour scheme of the collection, along with :CHOCOOLATE's signature black, white and grey, which blends My Melody's outgoing, carefree spirit with the fashion label's trademark monochromatic style. The collection also includes fun accessories such as a clutch, mirrors, hats and aprons.

Prices range from $29.90 for a mirror to $79.90 for a loose fit sweater and is available at I.T stores at B1-13/01-18 Orchardgateway, 277 Orchard Road, and 02-11 Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria Street.