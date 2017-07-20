Style News: Luxottica-Miu Miu spectacles

LUXOTTICA-MIU MIU SPECTACLES

Italian eyewear brand Luxottica has worked with Italian luxury clothing label Miu Miu to release a new eyewear range called Miu Miu F/W17 Scenique Collection.

It features sunglasses with square and butterfly- shaped lenses that come in colours such as sky blue, peach and gold, as well as lightweight vintage-inspired spectacle frames.

Prices start at $390 for one spectacle frame.

The sunglasses are available at all Sunglass Hut outlets, including at 02-112 Vivocity, 1 Harbourfront Walk, open: 10am to 10pm daily, tel: 6735-3923

The spectacle frames are sold at all Spectacle Hut outlets, including B1-17/18, 313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Road, open: 10am to 10pm daily, tel: 6636-7717.

JONATHAN ANDERSON FOR UNIQLO

Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo has collaborated with Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson for its Fall/Winter 2017 range, which will be released on Sept 22.

The 33-piece collection for men and women features knits and sweaters in bold colours; coats made of wool or tweed; as well as pieces with tartan patterns.

Prices range from $19.90 for a graphic T-shirt to $249.90 for a trenchcoat.

The collection will be available at www.uniqlo.com/sg and exclusively at the Uniqlo outlet at 01-01 Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road, open: 11am to 10pm, tel: 6835- 7297.

BIMBA Y LOLA COLLECTION INSPIRED BY SPEED ICONS

Spanish womenswear brand Bimba Y Lola has released #thisisspeed, its Fall/Winter 2017-2018 collection.

Inspired by speed icons, such as racing cars and shooting stars, the collection includes a backpack, blouses, skirts (above) and pouches with leopard prints and in colourful shades.

Prices start at $50 for a single- fold cardholder.

The collection is available at Bimba Y Lola outlets, including at 100A Canal Level B2, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue, open: 10.30am to 11pm (Sundays to Thursdays), 10.30am to 11.30pm (Fridays and Saturdays), tel: 6688-7545.

CRYSTAL-STUDDED LANEIGE CUSHION COMPACTS

Korean skincare label Laneige has released a set of BB cushion compacts embellished with Swarovski crystals.

They are available in two variants - Whitening and Pore Control - and feature Xirius crystals, which have a star-shaped cut and come in vibrant colours.

Priced at $59, the compacts come in three shades: ivory, beige and sand. They are available at Laneige outlets, including at B3-53 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, open: 10am to 10pm daily, tel: 6509-8872.

Sabine Chen