Style News: Keds x Rifle Paper Co's collection in Singapore

KEDS X RIFLE PAPER CO'S COLLECTION IN SINGAPORE

American shoe brand Keds has collaborated with Florida-based stationery and lifestyle company Rifle Paper Co on a collection of four shoes. The canvas shoes, which include slip-on and lace-up styles, feature Rifle Paper Co's signature floral prints.

The collection was launched worldwide on Monday and the shoes are priced from $99 to $129. The high-cut sneaker style is not available in Singapore.

Keds is available at Robinsons department stores and The Social Foot's two boutiques at 01-19 Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road, open: 11am to 10pm daily, tel: 6884-3612; and 01-372 Suntec City, West Wing, 3 Temasek Boulevard, open: 11am to 10pm daily, tel: 6255-4502.

BULGARI EXHIBITION OPENS AT ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM

High-end Italian jewellery brand Bulgari's SerpentiForm exhibition will open at ArtScience Museum in Marina Bay Sands on Saturday.

Curated by Bulgari's brand and heritage curator Lucia Boscaini and the maison's brand heritage department, the exhibition will show how the snake has inspired the 133-year-old brand as well as contemporary artists, designers and photographers.

It will showcase Bulgari Serpenti jewels from the maison's Heritage collection, artworks, vintage dresses as well as theatre and movie costumes and more.

Bulgari was founded in Rome in 1884 and is known for its crafted jewellery.

The SerpentiForm exhibition will run till Oct 15. Tickets are priced at $17 for adults and $12 for children, seniors or students.

NEW BEYOND THE VINES BOUTIQUE

Singapore womenswear label Beyond The Vines opens its second boutique today at Downtown Gallery. The 700 sq ft space is called The BTV Downtown.

The brand's other store, at Mandarin Gallery in Orchard Road, opened in June last year.

The BTV Downtown boutique is located at 01-08 Downtown Gallery, 6 Shenton Way, open: 10am to 9pm (Mondays to Saturdays), tel: 8777-1810.

LE PETIT SOCIETY OPENS FIRST OUTLET AT DOWNTOWN GALLERY

Singapore-based children's clothing brand Le Petit Society has opened its first retail outlet.

The 656 sq ft store features pink interiors and modular furniture by Singapore-based architecture, interior and furniture design firm TA.LE Architects and a small library of Chinese books that parents can peruse with their children. Prices range from $6 to $187.

Customers who have bought from the brand's e-commerce site (www.lepetitsociety.com) can also choose to pick up their purchases at the store.

Le Petit Society is at 03-10 Downtown Gallery, 6A Shenton Way, open: 11am to 7pm (Mondays to Fridays), 11am to 3pm (Saturdays), tel: 6224-6288.