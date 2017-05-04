Style News: Ion Orchard teams up with Bangkok and Seoul malls

ION ORCHARD TEAMS UP WITH BANGKOK AND SEOUL MALLS

Ion Orchard is teaming up with popular malls in Bangkok and Seoul to reward members of its loyalty programme, Ion+ Rewards.

Partner malls include South Korean department store Shinsegae's Main Store in Seoul, as well as Siam Paragon, Siam Discovery and Siam Centre in Bangkok.

Ion+ Rewards members will enjoy perks such as store discounts of up to 70 per cent in the Bangkok malls, as well as access to the VIP lounges at Shinsegae Main Store and the Shinsegae Incheon Airport Lounge.

Members of the partner malls' loyalty programmes will also enjoy privileges in Ion Orchard, such as a tourist wallet that offers exclusive deals at the shopping centre's stores.

To redeem the deals, customers have to present their membership cards at the concierges of the participating malls.

Shoppers can sign up for Ion+ Rewards for free via the Ion Orchard mobile app.

For more information, go to www.ionorchard.com.

NEW FRAGRANCE LAB OPENS

Mr Terry Jacobson, founder of fragrance manufacturer AllSense, has launched Oo La Lab Craft Fragrance Lab at furniture store Commune Home in Millenia Walk.

It offers a fragrance design service for customers to concoct their own scents. They can pick from two options: pre-book a 90-minute one-on-one session or group workshop, or get an immediate consultation with an on-site mixologist.

Customising a 20ml bottle of fragrance on-site costs $49, while a 90-minute workshop is $98 for a single participant and $176 for two.

Each personal scent is documented by Oo La Lab, which also provides the option to turn your scent into reed diffusers or candles at $79 each.

Specially for Mother's Day, limited-edition floral scents such as peony and carnation are available from May 8 to 14.

Oo La Lab is at Commune Home, L2-52 Millenia Walk, 9 Raffles Boulevard. It opens daily from noon to 8pm. Advance bookings can be made by calling 8567-5776 or e-mailing info@oola-lab.com.

Oo La Lab will also be setting up a Mother's Day pop-up store at Tangs VivoCity, Level 1 Atrium, 1 Harbourfront Walk from May 8 to 14, 10am to 10pm daily.

PHOTOS: OO LA LAB, PURE APPAREL

PURE APPAREL'S NEW COLLECTION

Activewear brand Pure Apparel, the fashion branch of Hong Kong- based fitness chain Pure Group, has unveiled its new spring/summer 2017 collection. Pure Group runs the Pure Yoga and Pure Fitness outlets here.

The range features sportswear for yoga and fitness enthusiasts and focuses on the beauty of everyday people. None of Pure Apparel's clothing models has been digitally retouched.

For the range, the brand also drew inspiration from Caribbean culture and its vibrant energy, featuring bold colours such as flamingo pink, lagoon blue and chartreuse.

All the pieces in the collection are made of a new ultra-lightweight cotton fabric.

Prices range from $68 for a yoga shirt to $131 for a pair of leggings.

The collection is available at the three Pure Yoga outlets, including the one at Level 18 Ngee Ann City Tower A, 391A Orchard Road, or online at be-pure.com.