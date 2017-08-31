Style News: Gucci Debuts first fragrance by Alessandro Michele

GUCCI DEBUTS FIRST FRAGRANCE BY ALESSANDRO MICHELE

Italian luxury label Gucci has released a new fragrance created by its renowned designer Alessandro Michele.

Michele joined the label as its creative director in 2015 and Gucci Bloom is the first fragrance he has developed for the brand.

In a statement, Michele says: "I wanted a rich white floral fragrance, a courageous scent that transports you to a vast garden filled with many flowers and plants, a bouquet of abundance."

The subtle yet lush scent contains tuberose and jasmine. It also features notes of another plant called the Rangoon Creeper, which the label says is being used in perfume-making for the first time.

The plant, which is from South India, adds a slightly powdery and feminine note to the perfume.

The Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum ($216 for 100ml, $160 for 50ml, $128 for 30ml) is available at all Gucci counters and major department stores.

JAPANESE BEAUTY BRAND THREE COMES TO SINGAPORE

Japanese beauty brand Three will launch in Singapore on Sept 15, with its first store in Tangs at Tangs Plaza.

The label was previously available only in Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and Taiwan.

The Singapore store marks its seventh in Asia and 35th outside of Japan.

Created in 2009, Three is known for its minimalist design, natural skincare and plant-based ingredients.

Product highlights include the Balancing Cleansing Oil ($68), which removes make-up and helps to heal the skin; and the Flawless Ethereal Fluid Foundation ($75, above), which uses a powder- and-oil technology to achieve long-lasting coverage.

The Singapore store will also be the first outside of Japan to offer spa treatments. Prices are not yet available.

The Three store will be on level 4 of Tangs at Tang Plaza.

WORLD'S FIRST T BY ALEXANDER WANG STORE AT TAKASHIMAYA

Alexander Wang's first standalone store T by Alexander Wang (above) has opened at Takashimaya Department Store.

T by Alexander Wang is the brand's diffusion line, featuring the New York designer's streamlined, grungy-chic basics.

The Takashimaya store carries the women's ready-to-wear collection.

T by Alexander Wang is on Level 2, Takashimaya Department Store, Ngee Ann City, 391A Orchard Road. It is open from 10am to 9.30pm daily, including public holidays.

MADEMOISELLE LONGCHAMP RANGE LAUNCHES AT PARAGON

In celebration of French label Longchamp's reopening at a new location in Paragon, the Mademoiselle Longchamp range of bags will be exclusively available there from now until Sept 15.

They will be sold at all Longchamp outlets from Sept 16.

The Mademoiselle Longchamp collection is inspired by 1970s heroines such as Jane Birkin and Francoise Hardy.

It has a contemporary feel with a touch of edge, thanks to the use of calfskin leather with a perforated motif. The bags come in black, grey, cognac and mimosa. Prices range from $630 to $1,955.

The new Longchamp boutique at Paragon is at 02-40.