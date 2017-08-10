Style News: Girls' Generation's make-up artist to hold workshop here

GIRLS' GENERATION'S MAKE-UP ARTIST TO HOLD WORKSHOP HERE

South Korean make-up artist Seo Byungok, better known as Miss Seo-Ok, will conduct a four-hour workshop at Shine Auditorium in Beach Road on Sept 2.

Miss Seo-ok, the official make-up artist of K-pop group Girls' Generation, will demonstrate a variety of daily and work make-up looks, as well as some looks from a few of the group's popular music videos, including Genie and Gee.

Ticket-holders who attend the live demonstration will also get to attend a hands-on workshop in October. It will be conducted by another professional make-up artist. More details will be announced by the organisers after the live demonstration.

Tickets for the event start at $78 (excluding booking fee) and are available from Apactix (go to www.apactix.com or call 3158-8588).

SINGAPORE BRAND'S JUMPSUITS MAKE WAVES OVERSEAS

Home-grown lifestyle and clothing brand Matter is getting mentions in international media such as news website Huffington Post, thanks to its jumpsuits.

The jumpsuits, which come in two styles - The Classic and The All Day (above, in Horizon Blu)- have buttons at the waist that can be undone. Compared with wearing a traditional jumpsuit, this makes bathroom breaks less troublesome.

Matter's co-founder and managing director, Ms Renyung Ho, 31, says: "While designing the silhouette of the jumpsuits, we knew it had to go beyond style. Using a wrap and four-button closure, the jumpsuits give way to flexibility and ease of wear."

The Classic style has a wrap detail at the waist and a cut-out detail at the back. The All Day style has a casual drape and tapered cuffs for a tailored finish. Each is at $239 and available at shop.matterprints.com.



PHOTOS: CLUTCH ME BY Q, MATTER



CLUTCH ME BY Q LAUNCHES NEW TOTE BAG COLLECTION

Home-grown accessories label Clutch Me By Q by multi-label store Quintessential is launching its Holiday 2017 collection of tote bags at Takashimaya today.

Takashimaya shoppers can enjoy 10 per cent off every purchase from the brand, until Aug 23. From tomorrow to Sunday, customers who purchase the Everyday Tote Bag ($149, available in 18 colours, above with personalised artwork) at Takashimaya will get a complimentary personalised artwork on it by painter Isla Lin Myles. The half-Singaporean, half-Scottish artist will hold a session called The Painting Party with Isla at the womens' bag department on the second level of Takashimaya from 4 to 8pm tomorrow and from 2 to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.