Style News: CNY design for SK-II product

CNY DESIGN FOR SK-II PRODUCT

Japanese prestige beauty brand SK-II has created a limited-edition Chinese New Year design for its popular Facial Treatment Essence.

Inspired by suminagashi, the Japanese art of marbling, the intricate phoenix design represents rebirth and vibrant transformation.

The SK-II Facial Treatment Essence contains more than 90 per cent Pitera, which has a combination of amino acids, vitamins, organic acids and minerals.

The label says its signature ingredient helps women achieve firm, clear and radiant skin.

The SK-II Facial Treatment Essence Limited Edition ($259) is available at SK-II counters.

NEW LANEIGE TWO-TONE LIPSTICK

Korean label Laneige has expanded its popular two-tone lip colour range to include a new combination of a tint and a balm.

The Two Tone Tint Lip Bar combines a moisturising lip balm with fresh shades of lip tint to create a sheer ombre look.

The triangular-shaped tint section translates into a colour gradient on the lips.

The formula of the balm also includes ingredients that the label says will help lock in moisture and hydrate the lips.

The lip bar is easy to use and creating a natural smooth gradient on the lips can be done in one swipe. The sheer subtle tint also creates a feminine and elegant look.

The Two Tone Tint Lip Bar ($32) is available at Laneige boutiques.