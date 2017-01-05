Style News: Clarins launches skin boosters

CLARINS LAUNCHES SKIN BOOSTERS

Those with hectic lifestyles do not always have time for long skincare routines.

French label Clarins has come up with skin boosters that can be easily added to make-up or skincare products to give one's skin added benefits without having to add another step to the skincare routine.

The skin boosters are highly concentrated formulas, which the label says will help skin regain its healthy look. Each booster comes in a small bottle. Simply mix three to five drops of the serum into regular day or night face cream, mask, oil, BB cream or foundation.

The boosters come in three formulas, which target different lifestyles and skin concerns. For those with hectic lifestyles and irregular schedules, the Energy booster (pictured) targets devitalised skin and a dull complexion.

For those who love the sun and deal with constantly changing climates, there is the Repair booster (pictured), which the label claims will help strengthen skin and minimise the appearance of redness.

Lastly, for those who love to party, overindulging in food and drink can lead to an uneven complexion and dehydrated skin. Clarins says its Detox booster (pictured) detoxifies and plumps the skin.

All three boosters ($65) are available at Clarins counters islandwide.

L'OREAL PARIS' NEW SERUM FOR MEN

L'Oreal Paris Men Expert has created a new serum for tired-looking, dull and rough skin. A busy lifestyle and environmental pollution can lead to a dull complexion and accelerated ageing.

The L'Oreal Paris Men Expert Hydra Energetic Serum ($27.90, pictured) contains taurine and creatine, which the label says will help strengthen the skin's resistance to fatigue and boost skin vitality.

The lightweight texture of the product is also comfortable on the skin and is easily absorbed without leaving a greasy feeling.

The serum is available at all Watsons and Guardian outlets, as well as leading supermarkets such as FairPrice, Cold Storage and Giant.