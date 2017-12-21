Style News

BURBERRY X KRIS WU IN SINGAPORE

Burberry launched a 19-piece collection created and curated by Chinese-Canadian actor-singer-model Kris Wu and chief creative officer at Burberry, Mr Christopher Bailey, last Saturday.

The collection includes a trench coat with prints of Wu's personal tattoos and a rucksack embroidered with his song lyrics.

New additions to the collection will be available next month.

The Burberry x Kris Wu collection marks Wu's second collection collaboration with the British luxury brand, after the Kris Wu Edit, which was launched in November last year.

In South-east Asia, the collection is available at the Burberry Ion Orchard store.



PHOTO: ADIDAS



NEW FOOTWEAR FROM ADIDAS ORIGINALS

Adidas Originals launched its newest footwear silhouette called Prophere (above) last Friday. Designed to offer a rebellious look, the silhouette has a bold sculpted midsole, a thick classic 3-Stripe adidas mark and a one-piece black, soft knit upper construction.

Prophere retails at $200 and is available at select adidas Originals stores and other retailers such as Limited Edt, Pedder on Scotts, Seek Official, Trendz, The Social Foot, AW LAB, as well as online at shop.adidas.com.sg/originals/prophere.html.

MAYBELLINE-GIGI HADID COLLECTION IN ROBINSONS

Robinsons now carries Maybelline New York's first limited-edition collaboration with supermodel and spokesman Gigi Hadid in all three of its stores at The Heeren, Raffles City and Jem.

The collection features two looks - East Coast Glam and West Coast Glow, both designed by Hadid herself.

The East Coast look, which features hersignature nude lip and fierce cat eye, includes a liquid eyeliner and matt lipstick.

The West Coast products offer a strobing liquid and shimmery eyeshadow palette to achieve that Californian glow.

Prices range from $13.90 for an Ultra Fluffy Brow Pencil to $28.90 for a BB Liquid Cushion.

Ankita Varma