Style News

BATA HOTSHOT TO LAUNCH IN SINGAPORE

The Bata Hotshot sneaker, famously worn by the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, will be available exclusively at Bata's VivoCity store from Saturday.

Developed in the 1970s, the Bata Hotshot gained popularity in the 1990s when Cobain counted the sneakers among his grungy footwear of choice.

The shoe, priced at $119, comes in a green-and-blue design that is exclusive to Singapore.

Other colour combinations include navy and red, and black and yellow.

Bata VivoCity is at 02-208, 1 Harbourfront Walk.

THREE NEW WATCH STYLES FROM DANIEL WELLINGTON

Swedish watch and accessory brand Daniel Wellington has launched three new classic watch styles for the festive season.

The best-selling Classic Cornwall (photo) is available with a white dial and is priced at $229 for the 36mm and $279 for the 40mm.

The Classic Petite comes in a new size - at 28 mm. It is the brand's smallest dial and is priced between $179 (for a nato strap) and $209 (for a leather strap).

The Classic Petite Ashfield ($249) is a new, ultra-thin piece for women and has a black dial with either a rose gold or silver case on a black mesh strap.

The new styles are available at all Daniel Wellington stores, including at Raffles City, Suntec City, VivoCity and Westgate.

NEW PUMA X LIMITED EDT X JAHAN SNEAKERS

Puma is rolling out two new sneaker designs - in collaboration with home-grown pop artist Jahan Loh - exclusively in Singapore.

The Future Past collection, created for sneaker boutique Limited Edt, is inspired by space exploration.

There are two designs: the Clyde Future Past X LE X Jahan ($180, photo), part of Puma's Suede family; and the Bog Limitless FP LE X Jahan ($290), with a metallic finish.

The collection will be available at all Limited Edt outlets, as well as online at www.limitededt.com from Dec 8.