Style News

THE LIST BY NET-A-PORTER

Luxury fashion e-retailer Net- a-Porter has released The List, a selection of clothing and accessories that features new British womenswear brand Alexachung and other exclusive collections.

Items include shirts, dresses and heels from Alexachung. Prices start at $115 for a cotton-jersey T-shirt from the label. Other highlights include purses from American fashion label Diane Von Furstenburg and colourful dresses from British womenswear brand Solace London's Pre-Fall 2017 collection. Available from www.net-a-porter.com.

CHOPARD COLLABORATES WITH RIHANNA

R&B singer Rihanna has worked with Swiss watch and jewellery label Chopard to create two jewellery collections, Rihanna Loves Chopard and Ice Cube Pure, which feature pieces crafted from gold and ceramic. Prices for Ice Cube Pure start at $1,500 for a bracelet, while prices for Rihanna Loves Chopard start at $3,500 for a pair of earrings.

From July 20 to Aug 2, the collections will be available at the Rihanna Loves Chopard pop-up store at the Main Atrium, Level 1 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road.

They will also be sold online at www.chopard.com, and at Chopard outlets from July 20, including at 01-03 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road; open: 10am to 9.30pm daily; tel: 6733-8111

NEW CANDLES AND FRAGRANCES FROM BERDOUES

French perfume label Berdoues has released a range of eight colognes and scented candles named the Grand Crus Collection.

Fans of niche fragrances can look forward to scents such as Somei Yoshino, a blend of Japanese basil, jasmine and patchouli; and as well as Arz El-Rab, which contains notes of iris and Virginian cedar wood.

Prices start at $145 for a 100ml bottle of fragrance and $65 for a scented candle.

The collection is available online at www.escentials.com and at the Escentials outlet at 03-02/05 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road, open: 10am to 9.30pm daily, tel: 6737-2478

Sabine Chen