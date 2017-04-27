Style News

CHLOE BOUTIQUE OPENS

French luxury fashion label Chloe has opened its first boutique in Singapore at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, since the closure of its Ngee Ann City boutique in 2013.

To celebrate the opening, the brand has created a limited-edition Faye bag ($4,440, above). Only eight pieces will be available here.

The boutique offers a range of ready-to-wear items, leather goods, shoes and accessories. Prices start at $70 for accessories and from $540 for ready-to-wear items.

Chloe Boutique is at B1-118-120 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue, open: 10.30am to 11pm (Sundays to Thursdays), 10.30am to 11.30pm (Fridays and Saturdays), tel: 6634-0281.

CHARLOTTE GAINSBOURG X NARS COLLECTION

Cosmetic brand Nars has collaborated with British-French actress Charlotte Gainsbourg to create a new limited-edition collection of cosmetic products.

The collection includes lip tints (above) in shades of bright red; eye shadows; and eyeliners in green, blue and grey. Prices start at $38 for a lip pencil.

The collection will be available from Monday at the label's outlets (B1-53 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road, open: 10am to 9.30pm daily, tel: 6235-1537; Tangs at Tang Plaza, 310 Orchard Road, open: 10.30 to 9.30pm daily, tel: 6235-0967; and Robinsons The Heeren, 260 Orchard Road, open: 10.30am to 10pm daily, tel: 6735-8838).

STATE PROPERTY'S NEW EARRING COLLECTION

Local luxury jewellery label State Property has launched a new collection of earrings. The Cosmic Orchestra range consists of six designs, featuring coloured gemstones and geometrical designs. Prices range from $360 to $4,200.

It is available at State Property Atelier, 81 McNair Road, open: 10am to 7pm (Mondays to Fridays), tel: 6803-8005; or online at www.thisisstateproperty.com.

AMANDA LEE ONLINE

Bridal boutique Amanda Lee Weddings has launched a new online label focusing on semi-formal outfits (left). Items featured on the Amanda Lee Online website include A-line dresses, open-backed flare dresses and lace midi dresses. Prices start at $189 for a top.

For more information, go to www.amandaleeonline.com