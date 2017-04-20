Style News

UNIQLO'S NEW SWIMWEAR COLLECTION

Japanese casual wear label Uniqlo and French lingerie brand Princesse tam.tam have teamed up for a new swimwear collection.

It comprises six pieces, including high-neck bikini tops, bandeau bikini tops and crossed-back one-piece suits.

Prices range from $14.90 for a pair of swim shorts to $49.90 for a one-piece swimsuit.

The new collection is available at www.uniqlo.com/sg and will be available at selected Uniqlo stores from Monday, including the Jem and Suntec City outlets and the flagship store in Orchard Central.

M.A.C X MIN LIU LIMITED-EDITION COLLECTION

M.A.C has collaborated with Chinese designer Min Liu to create a new collection of cosmetic products. The Min Liu for M.A.C collection features red, pink and metallic colours in lipsticks, eyeshadows, face powder and other products. Prices start from $34 for a gel liner.

The limited-edition collection is available at M.A.C Ion Orchard.

M.A.C Ion Orchard is located at B2-32, 2 Orchard Turn, open: 10am to 10pm, tel: 6509-9380.



PHOTO: MARC JACOBS



MARC JACOBS OFFICIAL OPENING

A new Marc Jacobs store officially opened yesterday in Takashimaya Department Store.

Items exclusive to this store include the Camo Julie Verhoeven Biker bag and Camo Julie Verhoeven Tote (left). They are part of a collection designed in collaboration with British artist Julie Verhoeven.

It also carries leather goods, shoes and accessories, as well as timepieces and eyewear. Prices start from $200 for a mini tablet case from the Julie Verhoeven collection.

The Marc Jacobs store is located at Level 1, Takashimaya Department Store, Ngee Ann City, 391A Orchard Road, open: 10am to 9.30pm daily, tel: 6235-3922.

LOUIS VUITTON X FRAGMENT POP-UP STORE

French luxury brand Louis Vuitton will open a pop-up store at multilabel streetwear boutique Surrender on Saturday.

It will have the much-awaited capsule collection which Louis Vuitton Men's artistic director Kim Jones collaborated on with Japanese streetwear legend Hiroshi Fujiwara for its Autumn Winter 2017 men's pre-collection. Fujiwara is credited with bringing street style and hip-hop music to Tokyo in the 1980s and is the founder of the label fragment design.

The capsule collection is based on the fictitious music band called Louis V And The Fragments and comprises leather goods, ready-to- wear clothes, shoes and accessories.

A selection of these goods will be available at the pop-up. Prices start at $440 for accessories.

Limited-edition items, such as the Monogram Eclipse Nano Bag (price not available), will be sold exclusively at the pop-up, which runs till May 7.

The Louis Vuitton Singapore Pop-Up Store is at Surrender, which is located at 01-03, 268 Orchard Road, open: 11am to 9pm daily, tel: 6733-2130.