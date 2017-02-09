Soft spot for dusty blue

Q & A

Ms Claire Ngan, 21, single, fashion media and industries student at Lasalle College of the Arts

How would you describe your style?

I am eclectic. I dress according to whatever flatters my figure as well as my mood and the weather.

For example, even though the weather is hot and humid, it can get chilly in the lecture halls, so I recently wore a striped T-shirt tucked into denim jeans and a pair of black patent heeled boots to look more put together.

When did your interest in fashion start?

It started when I was 10 years old and was piqued by television.

I would be mesmerised whenever I watched a fashion show. I was captivated by the long gowns being modelled because they looked so glamourous.

From then on, I knew I wanted to work in the fashion industry and that dream has not changed. I am looking to do fashion branding and marketing after I graduate.

Who are your favourite designers and your go-to brands?

Belgian fashion designer Raf Simons is one. His debut collection for Dior in 2012 really inspired me. For that 54-look collection, comprising cropped ballgowns, feminine dresses and tops with peplum- waist detailing, he was able to draw from the rich history and heritage of Dior and translate that into something contemporary.

I am also captivated by the collections of 21-year-old Ukrainian fashion designer Anna Karenina, who created the fashion apparel label Anna K. Her garments are quirky and girly, with ruffles and ribbons, and they reflect the inner child in me that wants to be fun and young.

I am also a huge fan of thrift shopping. It is more affordable and buying second-hand means I recycle - a sustainable act I try to stick to as often as I can.

Who are your style icons?

I do not have a specific person I look to as a style icon. Instead, I draw inspiration from colours and visuals that appear on my Instagram feed.

For example, I follow the Instagram account of South Korean multi-label women's fashion retailer Stylenanda as its aesthetic is feminine yet quirky.

What are your favourite pieces in your wardrobe?

My Superga sneakers (photo 1) for casual days. Its colourful rubber detailing reflects my cheerful nature.

When I am feeling more dressy, I will slip into my pair of dusty blue Mary-Jane mules from Zara (photo 2), which is in my favourite colour.

I love mini bags. My bucket crossbody bag from French label Agnes b. (photo 3) is my favourite because it is big enough for my necessities.

I also like my vintage denim shorts (photo 4), which I usually wear with a tailored shirt - it is a polished look that is suitable for the sunny and humid weather here.

What are your weaknesses when it comes to shopping?

I have a soft spot for anything that is in pink or dusty blue. I have 18 items in these two colours.

What is your favourite splurge piece?

My pair of white heels from London footwear brand Miista (photo 5), which look like they have blue watercolour splotches on them. I like how vibrant the colours are against the white base. They were originally about $355, but I paid about $107as they were on sale.

Is there a purchase you have regretted?

Definitely. As an avid online shopper, there are hits and misses as I am unable to see and try the actual garment, so the colour and fit might not be what I expected.

What is your most recent fashion purchase?

A vintage maxi dress with a blue and white floral print (photo 6) which I chanced on in a thrift shop in Bugis last December. I bought it for $12.50.

I have been collecting vintage garments for five years now. I love owning vintage pieces because that means you are the only person who has it. I have 59 vintage pieces.

What is the best shopping or style advice you live by?

Style is not defined by the actual monetary worth of the clothes, but by how an individual is able to wear them with confidence.