Singapore Fashion Week headliner Lai Chan never has Monday blues

Last week, Singapore Fashion Week (SGFW) 2017 gathered designers, stylists and fashion lovers from Singapore and the region for three trendy and tech-savvy days.

Guests at the event, staged at National Gallery Singapore, enjoyed an eyeful of statement jackets with colourful floral prints. Amid elegant jumpsuits, both edgy and feminine, there were also grungy T-shirts paired with ripped jeans for a street-style vibe.

And these were just what the attendees wore.

On the runway, New York-based designer Jason Wu displayed his Spring 2018 collection that included pleated creations both bold and feminine.

Singapore couturier Goh Lai Chan showed a stunning collection of modern pieces with Chinese, Peranakan, Indian and Malay elements fused with an avant-garde aesthetic.

This year's SGFW, which wrapped up last Saturday, also featured a trio of showcases on 15 modestwear brands from here and the region. These included Malaysian label Jovian Mandagie, Indonesian brand Dian Pelangi and home-grown Adrianna Yariqa and Kaifiyyah.

They proved that modest fashion can also be avant-garde, with multiple textures and interesting silhouettes.

A new twist to the annual event was added by way of a series of fashion technology talks taking place over two days.

Wu was a keynote speaker, alongside other professionals and entrepreneurs from the fashion, banking and retail industries. The talks offered designers and other participants ideas on how to market their brands as well as how technology might change the future of fashion.