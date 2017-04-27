Saying 'I do' on a budget

LONDON • Topshop is walking down the aisle with its debut collection of wedding dresses and bridal lingerie.

The British retailer is competing with other high- street rivals, such as Dorothy Perkins, Debenhams and Missguided, to woo customers with wallet-friendly prices.

Topshop's prices are at less than half those offered by more traditional specialists, according to The Guardian.

The Topshop Bride collection, available online and in shops in Britain, boasts five limited-edition wedding dresses in a variety of silhouettes, including strapless, tie-shoulder, Bardot-style with tiered layers and sweeping trains.

Prices range from £350 (S$626) to £795, and between £85 and £245 for each of the 25 bridesmaid dresses on offer.

Evidence now points to a trend of couples falling in love with affordable wedding wear.



Bridal creations from Dorothy Perkins ($268, above), Topshop (from $152) and Missguided ($274).



According to The Guardian, global fashion search engine Lyst predicts that the average cost of a bridal gown this year in Britain will be £832 - down 25 per cent from last year's £1,112.

Its forecast hinges on search, sales and active browsing figures across 12,000 websites plus a survey of 100 brides-to-be.

The drop in spending looks set to continue, given the latest developments in the market.

The New York Post, for example, has reported that Dorothy Perkins is about to unveil its first bridal collection, with prices from just £85 to £175.

Elsewhere, online fashion retailer JD Williams is romancing buyers with its first bridal collection, designed with women aged 45-plus in mind, with the most expensive dress costing £250.

British charity Oxfam is also a source for bargain buys, with vintage wedding dresses available online and through its 11 bridal charity shops.



Bridal creations from Dorothy Perkins ($268), Topshop (from $152) and Missguided ($274, above).



Shoppers could also land designer gowns donated by bridal chains that might have been worn only once by a model , on a catwalk or for a photoshoot.

According to a Topshop spokesman in Singapore, the company's bridal collection is targeted only at the British, United States, French and German markets.

But a second collection is expected in the later part of the year and more international shipping destinations are likely to be announced.

In Singapore, bespoke dresses from local seamtresses and tailors typically cost about $500 to $1,000. Bridal packages from local boutiques, which typically include the wedding gown, an evening gown, groom suits as well as hair and make-up services, can cost between $2,500 and $5,000.